IGEL Announces Finalists in the "I Challenge Everything" Sweepstakes Customer Testimonial Contest

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced finalists in its "I Challenge Everything" customer testimonial contest. Companies making the finalist list with the most engaging customer testimonial stories include Dhillon School of Business at the University of Lethbridge, Future Title and Escrow and Neovia Logistics.

Finalists will participate in a testimonial "Face Off" webinar on December 18 at 12 p.m. EST where they'll present their solution and the top ways IGEL has helped them reach their end user computing (EUC) goals. Voting for the finalists will commence through December 31, 2019. The customer story receiving the most votes by December 31 will win $20,000. The final "I Challenge Everything" raffle and winner announcement will be held during a webinar event, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Register for the webinar here.

"IGEL customers each have a unique story to tell about how they have transformed the management simplicity, security and performance of their endpoints with IGEL OS," said Jed Ayres, Co-CEO, IGEL. "We're pleased to feature these unique finalists in our customer story component of the 'I Challenge Everything' Sweepstakes. Their creative solutions built levering IGEL technology at their core are remarkable examples of how EUC transformations are having powerful impacts on today's business productivity."

The "I Challenge Everything" customer testimonial finalists include:

Dhillon School of Business, University of Lethbridge: Dhillon School of Business at the University of Lethbridge needed to modernize its academic trading center lab. By modernizing with IGEL OS, the university lab was able to extend the life of its existing hardware while enabling greater device security and management. Vote for Dhillon School of Business, University of Lethbridge here.

Futura Title & Escrow Corporation: With 69 branch offices, Futura Title & Escrow needed to simplify management of its endpoints while saving money by leveraging existing hardware. With IGEL OS they converted their EUC devices and established a reliable platform for the future while eliminating equipment frustrations and many of their helpdesk requests. Vote for Futura Title & Escrow here.

Neovia Logistics: A global leader in third-party logistics, Neovia Logistics deployed IGEL software-defined endpoint technology to create a standardized corporate end-user computing solution for its staff of 6,000, worldwide. Using IGEL, the company has been able to simplify endpoint management while taking advantage of existing device investments to keep EUC costs to a minimum. Vote for Neovia Logistics' success story here.

Voting for a favorite customer story enters voters in a chance to win a free ticket to DISRUPT 2020 in either Munich or Nashville. All voters will also receive a 50% code for a DISRUPT ticket. Some restrictions apply.

The customer story contest program is a component of the full "I Challenge Everything Sweepstakes" in which IGEL will give away an all-electric Porsche Taycan or cash equivalent. To enter, qualified participants completed a simple 5-minute survey using a contest code provided at key industry events throughout 2019 and participate in a 30-minute demo. For more sweepstakes information, details on how to enter and official contest rules, visit: https://www.igel.com/ichallengeeverything.

Additional IGEL customer stories will also be on full display during DISRUPT 2020, the Cloud Workspaces Forum, to be held in Nashville, January 27-29, and Munich, February 4-6. To register for this annual EUC industry event, which will also include headline presentations from Microsoft, Citrix, VMware, Gartner and other leading industry experts, visit: https://disrupteuc.com/.

