IGEL Announces IGEL OS 12 Single Sign-On (SSO) Authentication Integration with VMware Identity Services for VMware Workspace ONE®

New Support for VMware Identity Services Simplifies and Secures Access to Digital Workspaces, Cloud Apps and Data through VMware Workspace ONE 

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secured access to any digital workspace, today announced from VMware Explore Barcelona that IGEL OS 12 Single Sign-On (SSO) now supports VMware Identity Services for authentication to VMware Workspace ONE Access. Simplifying secure access to digital workspaces, cloud apps and data, IGEL's new support for VMware Identity Services improves user experiences while enabling increased productivity and privilege access control through a centralized VMware Workspace ONE interface.

IGEL has integrated the advanced IGEL OS 12 SSO technology with VMware Identity Services enabling users to logon once to VMware Horizon using a SCIM 2.0-based cloud identity solution including Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory), Okta or other SCIM 2.0-compliant technology. Secure access and policy control for the IGEL OS-powered endpoints is centralized through the VMware Workspace ONE unified endpoint management solution delivering granular privilege management in a single view. Once logged in, further user authentication is not required to access a virtual desktop, published cloud desktop or application, simplifying the user experience and securing critical business data.

"In an era where cyberthreats are ever present, delivering security at the endpoint is one of IT's top priorities," said Matthias Haas, Chief Technology Officer, IGEL. "IGEL is addressing this priority with the advanced SSO technology users need to accelerate productivity while minimizing the endpoint attack surface. Working closely with VMware, IGEL has integrated our advanced SSO technology with VMware Identity Services to streamline the user experience while delivering the secure privileged access organizations require to protect their critical apps and data. It's one more way IGEL is adding value to VMware users."

"Our longstanding partnership with IGEL continues to deliver valuable innovations for our mutual customers," said Terry Vaughn, Director Global EUC Business Development, VMware. "Our integration between IGEL OS, Imprivata and VMware, for example, gives healthcare customers the rapid time-to-value they need for secure, agile computing at the endpoint. Now, our joint integration of SSO technology delivers a single, unified solution to protecting our customers' critical end user computing infrastructure so users can work securely and effortlessly from anywhere."

The VMware Identity Services support will be generally available this quarter in the latest release of IGEL OS 12, as part of the IGEL COSMOS secure endpoint platform. Using the new feature, users are able to boot to a VMware authentication screen which will authenticate them with session tokens that enable secure access to the apps and services that the VMware environment supports. Once authenticated, users will be able to access a VMware Workspace ONE app catalog and launch directly into VMware Horizon Cloud, as well as any other authorized applications, without any additional login. For more information visit: https://www.igel.com/vmware.

About IGEL
Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Addressing the need to provide a secure and managed endpoint for this hybrid world, IGEL delivers the solution with COSMOS, an endpoint platform enabling access to any digital workspace or web-enabled application set. IGEL gives IT teams the security and control they require while delighting end-users with the freedom to work as they wish. Enabling choice of any cloud, any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks the secure and collaborative end-user computing experience required by healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders. With a growing ecosystem of more than 125 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com

