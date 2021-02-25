IGEL Announces Integration with Amazon WorkSpaces

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced from the DISRUPT Unite 2021 Cloud Workspaces Experience event that IGEL OS now integrates with Amazon WorkSpaces, a managed, secure, desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) built on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Linux-based IGEL OS now enables seamless access to Amazon WorkSpaces to easily deploy and manage cloud desktops from anywhere on nearly any device.

"The integration of Amazon WorkSpaces with IGEL OS ensures that AWS customers can take advantage of an end-to-end solution using IGEL's simple, smart, and secure platform for devices at the edge," said Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL. "During the pandemic, we've seen an increased demand for DaaS solutions powered by trusted cloud providers like AWS. Customers everywhere can now unlock the full power of working from anywhere using Amazon WorkSpaces on virtually any device."

The out-of-the-box integration embeds the Amazon WorkSpaces client as part of the IGEL OS for cloud desktops, making deployments simple, secure, and cost-effective. It also enables self-service Amazon WorkSpaces management features so end users have greater control over their cloud resources.

"Amazon WorkSpaces provides a secure, reliable, managed desktop service that can be scaled up or down in minutes, not months," said Muneer Mirza, General Manager, End User Computing, AWS. "Customers today are realizing the benefits of enabling more employees to work remotely, and as a managed service, Amazon WorkSpaces makes it simple to empower employees to be productive from anywhere. Now with seamless integration with IGEL OS, it's easier than ever for customers to access corporate apps, data and other resources from a cost-effective thin client device."

Users of the new IGEL and Amazon WorkSpaces integration will benefit from the highly secure IGEL OS which is purpose-built for solutions such as Amazon WorkSpaces. The hardware-agnostic OS isable to convert any x86-64 device into an Amazon WorkSpaces-powered cloud endpoint. The highly secure Linux-based operating system is extremely resistant to viruses and other malware and features integrated support for two-factor authentication and trusted execution for Amazon WorkSpaces.

IGEL and Amazon WorkSpaces customer, Conn's HomePlus (Conn's) has seen the first-hand value of using the solutions together when empowering their call center agents to quickly adapt to working from home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Using IGEL thin clients with Amazon Workspaces has enabled them to achieve a secure work from home (WFH) solution while maintaining PCI-DSS compliance for supporting customer engagements which could include sensitive data.

"A high performing work from home (WFH) solution would normally take months to design," said Craig Gehrke, vice president of IT, Conn's HomePlus. "With IGEL and Amazon Workspaces it took less than seven days to build, test and deploy. We were blown away. The icing on the cake was that we created a WFH solution quickly while maintaining PCI-DSS compliance."

IGEL OS with Amazon WorkSpaces integration will be available by March 1st, 2021 to any new or existing customers by visiting https://igel.com/aws and requesting an evaluation.

Supporting a vast array of remote display protocols, IGEL OS also offers technology integrations with over 100 partners to address nearly every business need and supports more attached peripheral devices than any alternative solution while delivering purpose-built enterprise access to virtual environments of all types. For information on IGEL OS technology partner integrations and the IGEL Ready program, visit: https://www.igel.com/partners/technology-partners/.

This announcement was made during the DISRUPT Unite 2021 event held live today. For more information, please visit: https://disruptUnite.vfairs.com .

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

