IGEL Announces International Expansion Strategy; Names Carsten Thomsen, Vice President, Emerging Markets

News provided by

IGEL Technology

17 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Former Proofpoint and Citrix EMEA Leader to Spearhead IGEL's International Expansion in Emerging Regions including Benelux, Nordics, Southern and Eastern Europe, MEA and APAC

SAN FRANCISCO and BREMEN, Germany, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced the addition of Carsten Thomsen to its leadership team as Vice President, Emerging Markets. An EMEA sales leader and end user computing (EUC) industry veteran, Thomsen will lead IGEL's international expansion strategy as the company emphasizes growth into emerging regions including Benelux, Nordics, Southern and Eastern Europe, MEA and APAC.

"The market opportunity for IGEL COSMOS as the secure platform to enable managed access to any digital workspace is exponential across emerging EMEA and APAC regions," said Klaus Oestermann, CEO, IGEL. "Carsten is the ideal sales leader to head up our international expansion strategy. His industry and channel experience alongside his proven track record of growth success will bring valuable depth to our global sales leadership as we embark on an aggressive international expansion."

Thomsen is an EMEA sales veteran with sequential achievements for multiple software industry leaders. His experience includes 13 years at Citrix where he was most recently Vice President – Channels, Sales Programs & Strategy, EMEA. He has also held EMEA and APAC sales leadership positions with Proofpoint and RES Software.

Overseeing IGEL's international expansion will include scaling IGEL's go-to-market activities, expanding channel engagement programs and implementing new growth strategies.

"IGEL has become a central player in the revolution in end user computing to address the future of digital work and I'm excited to be joining the company at such a pivotal point in its growth trajectory," said Thomsen. "I look forward to helping the company capitalize on its global growth opportunity and accelerate adoption of the IGEL COSMOS platform across EMEA and APAC as we help to enable secure, agile end user computing for the new hybrid work world."

Thomsen assumed the position as IGEL Vice President, Emerging Markets earlier this month and is based in Sweden.

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Addressing the need to provide a secure and managed endpoint for this hybrid world, IGEL delivers the solution with COSMOS, an endpoint platform enabling access to any digital workspace or web-enabled application set. IGEL gives IT teams the security and control they require while delighting end-users with the freedom to work as they wish. Enabling choice of any cloud, any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks the secure and collaborative end-user computing experience required by healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders. With a growing ecosystem of more than 125 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com

SOURCE IGEL Technology

