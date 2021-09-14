IGEL Announces the DISRUPT Unite Roadshow for End User Computing and Digital Workspaces Professionals Featuring 20 Sponsors Including AWS, Citrix, Microsoft and VMWare

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces and renowned for hosting DISRUPT EUC events since 2018, today announced that it will kick off its live DISRUPT Unite Cloud Workspaces Forum Roadshow with one-day events planned across cities in the United States and Europe starting September 23 in London. Offering end user computing (EUC) professionals unparalleled insights into the technologies, best practices, and innovations to support digital workers in the new "work from anywhere" (WFX) world, the DISRUPT Roadshow will reveal new ways for attendees and their organizations to empower a more distributed and highly mobile workforce to be more productive than ever.

"We work in a changed world which has transformed end user computing, as it needs to enable digital workers to achieve better access to applications and data for a productive experience from anywhere, and from almost any device," said Enit Nichani, Vice President of Global Alliance and Event Marketing, IGEL. "We will be highlighting new technologies, strategies, and opportunities for computing in the new WFX era during this live roadshow installation of our flagship DISRUPT event series. Despite hosting dozens of successful virtual events over the past 18 months, there has been significant demand for intimate, in-person regional events to bring the EUC community together again. We are thrilled that, for the first time since February 2020, we are returning to face-to-face events with planned stops in 11 cities. We'll be bringing industry experts close to home for the inspirational and insightful presentations EUC professionals won't want to miss."

The roadshow will visit 11 cities during September and October 2021. Locations include:

London , September 23

, Frankfurt , September 30

, Munich , October 5

, Vienna , October 7

, Zurich , October 12

, Charlotte, October 12

Chicago , October 13

, Dallas , October 14

, New York , October 20

, Los Angeles , October 21

, Utrecht , October 27

"DISRUPT is the one of the biggest and best independent events in the EUC calendar which brings together a number of ecosystem partners, customers and community partners," said James Hsu, Product Manager for Citrix Systems. "I have attended both North America and EMEA events in the past and I am really pleased to be presenting at these in person events to share more about the future of Citrix Digital Workspaces."

The event will feature inspirational keynote addresses and insightful breakout sessions as well as lively panel discussions on EUC strategies in the WFX era. The event expo will also provide first-hand technical access to product and service information from event sponsors, including AWS, Citrix, Microsoft, VMware, ControlUp, DeviceTRUST, EPOS, ezeep, Lakeside, Lenovo, LG Business Solutions, Liquidware, LoginVSI, Nerdio, PrinterLogic, Process Fusion, NComputing, OnLogic, Tricerat and IGEL.

Registration for the roadshow event is available now at https://disrupteuc.com/unite-2021. Be sure to register soon, as IGEL is giving away a commemorative DISRUPT backpack to registered attendees while supplies last. Note that this is a vaccination-required event.

