IGEL Appoints Klaus Oestermann CEO

Software Visionary and Global Growth Leader to Take IGEL into its Next Phase, Expanding IGEL's

International Market Position and Evolving the IGEL Brand

SAN FRANCISCO and BREMEN, Germany, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secured access to any digital workspace, today announced the appointment of Klaus Oestermann as CEO. A proven leader in growing global software businesses, Oestermann succeeds Jed Ayres who will continue on as IGEL Company Advisor.

Oestermann, who brings a track record for scaling global software businesses while building market positions and brand value, was selected by the IGEL Board to take the top executive position after being named Executive Chair of the Board earlier this year. His expertise in balancing strategic planning and execution with financial discipline and organizational efficiency will catapult IGEL's market share and accelerate global adoption of the company's innovative IGEL COSMOS platform - which optimizes digital workspace delivery while maintaining security, compliance, and control.

"IGEL has built one of the most respected solutions in the end user compute (EUC) industry," said Oestermann. "We stand at the forefront of digital workspace OS innovation, combining engineering excellence with strategic partnerships across top hardware device manufacturers and industry software leaders. As the future of work increasingly turns to hybrid, IGEL is poised to capture a tremendous global growth opportunity. I am eager to work with the IGEL team and its great channel partners to take the company to its full potential."

As CEO, Oestermann will be executing a global expansion strategy while elevating the IGEL brand, value proposition, and market position. Emphasis will center around the IGEL COSMOS platform and its unmatched ability to lower total endpoint cost of ownership, drive sustainability initiatives, and exceed compliance requirements, delivering a security platform that enables next-gen protection through prevention for regulated industries. Specific focus will be given to IGEL's adoption across key global vertical markets including healthcare, government, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and high tech.

"We thank Jed for his incredible contributions to IGEL's evolution these past seven years as he drove the company's successful transformation into a software leader with the groundbreaking operating system platform for today's hybrid work era," said Jonathan Meeks, Managing Director, TA Associates and IGEL Board Member. "Now, as we chart the next phase of IGEL's global growth, we are pleased to pass the leadership torch to Klaus. His years of proven software industry expertise for high-growth businesses will usher in a new era for IGEL as the company capitalizes on the significant market opportunity being driven by the future of hybrid work."

Oestermann is an enterprise software, SaaS and EUC industry expert with a deep networking and cyber security background. Most notably, he was an officer of the company and the visionary leader behind the Citrix Networking & Security division (Netscaler), growing it from $40 million to a $800 million business. He is also an investor and on the boards of BedRock Systems and Zigna. In the past decade he has been very active in the Silicon Valley startup community as an investor, advisor, and board member in companies such as The Fabric Venture Funds, True Lark, Rancher Labs (acquired by SUSE), Mesh7 (acquired by VMware), IoTium (acquired by View), Spanugo (acquired by IBM), CloudVolumes (acquired by VMware), Venafi (acquired by Thoma Bravo) and Cotendo (acquired by Akamai). He has also co-founded OestermannWines.com with his daughter.

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. At the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL delivers the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

