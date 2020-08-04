IGEL CEO Jed Ayres Recognized by CRN Among its Top 100 Executives for 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jed Ayres, CEO, to its 2020 list of Top 100 Executives. This annual list recognizes the trailblazing technology executives who are shaping, transforming, and disrupting the IT channel.

Ayres is widely recognized for the transformational impact he is making on the end user computing industry, as well as the instrumental role he has played in IGEL's pivot starting in 2016 from a hardware-centric to a software-first company. As CEO, Ayres leads IGEL's seasoned team of executive leaders as the company aligns with the world's most prominent cloud providers to transform end user computing by simplifying and securing the cloud-delivery of all needed applications and resources.

"Since coming to IGEL in 2016, Jed has been instrumental in helping us capitalize on the perfect storm driven by the intersection of the end user computing and the cloud," said Heiko Gloge, Managing Director, Partner and Founder, IGEL. "One of IGEL's biggest and most innovative accomplishments in the last year has been becoming the first Linux client to support Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop, and we couldn't have done it without Jed and our growing team of passionate and immensely talented people. It has been very exciting to watch the transformation of IGEL into a global edge OS powerhouse."

"Leading our team in driving the evolution of the future of work and bringing solutions to market that enable our channel partners help our mutual customers balance today's workstyles with their individual lifestyles, has been one of my proudest moments," said Ayres. "Never has this been more critical than it is today in the midst of the global pandemic, and I would like to thank the CRN editorial team for continuing to recognize IGEL as one of the IT channel's innovators and disrupters."

The 2020 CRN Top 100 Executives list honors the tech visionaries who power the IT channel. It is broken down into four sub-lists: The 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators, and Top 25 Disrupters. Ayres is being recognized among the Top 25 Innovators. Ayres is being honored among the Top 25 Innovators.

"We would like to congratulate Jed for being selected as one of CRN's Top 25 IT Innovators Of 2020," said Andy Whiteside, CEO of XenTegra, IGEL's 2020 North American Partner of the Year. "Jed not only innovates in his approach to running IGEL, but is extremely passionate about the company, and the industry as a whole. As a partner, we look forward to leveraging IGEL in all of XenTegra's Microsoft WVD and Citrix pilots and deployments. IGEL is very strategic to our business, and to the end-user computing space as they enable a faster time-to-value due to the security and simplicity of the IGEL OS."

The Top 100 Executives being recognized have demonstrated exemplary leadership and innovative ideas for the IT channel. In doing so, they help vendors, solution providers, and technology suppliers thrive in an IT marketplace that is both fast-changing and ever more complicated.

"As the IT channel becomes increasingly complex, especially when companies have had to shift to an all-remote workforce, it has presented new challenges for solution providers and technology suppliers alike," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The technology executives on CRN's 2020 Top 100 Executives list have been able to adapt their channel strategies and continue to provide exemplary leadership to keep their businesses running seamlessly, regardless of today's challenges."

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100.

