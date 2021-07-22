IGEL Collaborates with NVIDIA to Power High-Performance End User Computing

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IGEL , provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, announced that it has welcomed NVIDIA as a technology collaborator into the IGEL Ready program. IGEL Ready is an ecosystem of cutting-edge hardware, software and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive and secure user experience.

As businesses formulate their post-pandemic return-to-work plans, hybrid work is expected to remain part of a long-term solution. With applications and operating systems becoming increasingly dependent on graphics processing to deliver a seamless, immersive end user computing experience, the ability to deploy powerful, graphics-rich VDI solutions at the endpoint has become more important than ever. NVIDIA virtual GPU (vGPU) technology brings the power of NVIDIA GPUs from the data center to virtual workstations, desktops and applications.

"The IGEL Ready program makes it easy for any company to elevate the experience their users have with virtual desktops and cloud workspaces, and reach new and relevant markets while at the same time promoting world-class customer service," said Simon Clephan, Vice President, Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "NVIDIA is a critical part of the IGEL ecosystem and joins our fast-growing network of more than 100 IGEL Ready partners focused on delivering the industry's best end user compute solutions."

"Hybrid workplaces, virtual collaboration and fast access to information, combined with the rising use of graphics-intensive applications, have made GPUs more relevant than ever," said Anne Hecht, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Enterprise Software Products, NVIDIA. "We're collaborating with IGEL to offer enterprises powerful, high-performance solutions that provide an optimal user experience for designers, engineers and office workers."

Now more than ever, providing customers and their employees with reliable, frictionless access to tools, applications and services is critical for business continuity and growth. The IGEL Ready program ensures that partner applications are validated and shared, and that their customers have access to updated and secure software. This rapidly growing ecosystem of over 100 technology partners enables customers to consider compatible devices and partner applications across a range of categories in the customer-facing IGEL Ready Showcase .

"The challenges presented by COVID, and our commitment to protect our staff, have shifted the place of work from being just hospital-based to home-based as well," said Jav Yaqub, head of infrastructure at the U.K.-based Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust. "Our move towards NVIDIA Virtual GPU solutions — providing high-end graphics capabilities for our medical imaging systems, accessed through the IGEL platform — is a direct response to these changes in work practices, allowing our radiology staff to increasingly work remotely."

To view the NVIDIA profile in the IGEL Ready Showcase, click here . For more about NVIDIA Virtual GPU solutions, visit NVIDIA . To learn more and start the IGEL Ready application process, visit igel.com/partners/technology-partners/ . To explore the IGEL Ready ecosystem of solutions, visit igel.com/ready .

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86-64 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

SOURCE IGEL

Related Links

http://www.igel.com

