IGEL Commemorates the 29th Anniversary of Linux

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today commemorates the 29th anniversary of Linux. Originally developed by a young college student in Finland, Linus Torvalds, for Intel x86-based personal computers, today Linux is known as the operating system (OS) that has been ported to more platforms than any other OS. It runs 90% of the world's internet servers, delivers supercomputing for space programs including NASA and SpaceX, and even drives the connected car functionality for many major car brands. In fact, four out of five of today's cell phones and tablets use Linux-inspired platforms.

"On this 29th anniversary of Linux, the passionate Linux followers at IGEL commend Linus Torvalds for his vision and talent which created a better way to run the world's computers. He BELIEVED in open source, and it changed history," said Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL. "Now, nearly thirty years later, Linux is at the core of helping remote workers remain productive as hundreds of millions of people suddenly moved to work-at-home environments in the face of a global pandemic. It's just one more remarkable milestone enabled by the power of Linux."

Nearly three decades after its creation, Linux's legacy as a personal computing OS comes full circle with an explosion of end users now accessing cloud workspaces using Linux-powered devices. And IGEL OS, a next-gen Linux-based edge OS for cloud workspaces, is leading that charge. Based on the Linux Kernel from kernel.org, IGEL OS is helping Linux transform endpoint computing in much the same way Linux revolutionized the internet, supercomputers and connected cars.

To celebrate the anniversary of Linux, and its extraordinary journey, IGEL has released this commemorative Linux video. The company has also designated Linux's Birthday as a company holiday. Learn more about the history of Linux in this blog.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

SOURCE IGEL

Related Links

http://www.igel.com

