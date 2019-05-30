IGEL Delivers Full Support for Amazon WorkSpaces

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of a next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that it now offers full support for Amazon WorkSpaces, an industry-leading Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering that provides end-users with anytime, anywhere access to their digital desktop, from any device.

In alliance with key AWS partners, eLumin, a provider of automation, orchestration, management and support solutions for classroom environments, Tehama, the leading SaaS platform for secure IT service delivery, and Teradici, provider of the industry-leading PCoIP® protocol, IGEL is delivering Amazon WorkSpaces to end-users via the Teradici Cloud Access Software Client for Linux. IGEL is also making it possible for organizations to deliver applications using Amazon's AppStream 2.0 streaming service to remote applications in a secure browser protected by AppArmor, a Linux kernel security module that enables system administrators to restrict program capabilities.

"Managing computing environments and providing persistent and secure on-demand access to cloud-enabled and virtual workspaces can be a monumental challenge for organizations with a significant number of mobile or geographically dispersed end users," said Simon Clephan, Vice President of Business Development, IGEL. "Through our alliances with eLumin and Tehama, we are able to provide our mutual customers with cloud-accessible desktops that are scalable, secure and simple to manage."

eLumin Brings Fully-Managed Amazon WorkSpaces to Resource Intensive Classroom Environments

eLumin leverages the AWS cloud to support the learning environment through integrated access to popular learning management systems, Windows 7 or Windows 10 desktops, and specialized software, curriculum and other resources.

Greg M. Smith, President, eLumin said, "We believe that technology should never get in the way of life, learning or accomplishment. AWS offers the building blocks for the compute, storage and network services, while we add the automation, orchestration, management and support needed to provide a learning experience that enables the student to focus on their studies, rather than the technology. With IGEL's powerful endpoint optimization and control capabilities, we are able to to further simplify the deployment of cloud-based endpoints, providing students with secure and seamless access to their resource-intensive virtual applications, whether they are working inside their classroom, from home, or from a mobile device or kiosk."

Secure and Flexible Onboarding and Offboarding with Tehama

Tehama's SaaS-based solution leverages controls, policies, and system of secure vaults to provide geographically-dispersed employees, contractors and other third-parties with controlled and monitored virtual workspaces with access to corporate assets. Tehama's pre-built compliance-in-a-box workspaces meet security and regulatory standards, including SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, OSFI, and FIPS. Furthermore, with Tehama, organizations are able to create secure workspaces that isolate potential threats while enabling productivity and collaboration among privileged users.

"By combining Tehama's workspace delivery solution with IGEL endpoints, including the IGEL UD Pocket, end users have near-instant access to Tehama Secure Rooms via any 64-bit x86 device," said Craig Wesely Irwin, Vice President, Global Strategic Accounts and Alliances, Tehama. "This promotes easy and secure collaboration between remote employees while at the same time ensuring regulatory compliance."

Irwin continued, "Nothing is stored locally on the endpoint device when Tehama Secure Rooms are accessed using IGEL's software-defined solutions, meaning the device will revert immediately back to its original state. This is a game-changer in terms of remote user enablement, security and productivity."

Support for Multicloud Environments with IGEL and Teradici

With Teradici Cloud Access Software, organizations leveraging IGEL, in combination with eLumin or Tehama, can connect to their AWS virtual workstations on any private, public, or hybrid cloud and visualize remotely hosted applications with the security and performance benefits of PCoIP technology. Furthermore, students accessing the desktop through their mobile devices or remotely can enjoy the same choices with a Cloud Access subscription and the IGEL UD Pocket, a portable universal desktop client that extends the functionality of existing hardware to connect to cloud resources.

"Our collaboration with IGEL builds on our long successful relationship with AWS to provide organizations with access to Windows or Linux hosts remotely using Cloud Access Software," said David Smith, CEO of Teradici. "The combined solution offers customers the latest Teradici PCoIP virtualization solutions, including PCoIP Ultra™, which provides a faster, more interactive experience for users of remote workstations working with high-resolution content. It's a flexible, secure, leading-edge user experience that we believe our joint customers will find compelling."

Teradici PCoIP solutions are used across financial services, government, healthcare, education, media and entertainment, and manufacturing industries to securely visualize applications in a wide variety of use cases.

Availability

The IGEL solution delivered via the Teradici PCoIP Software Client for Linux is available now. Customers can purchase Teradici Desktop Access, Cloud Access, and Cloud Access Plus subscriptions directly from IGEL or an IGEL channel partner.

About IGEL

IGEL provides a next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

