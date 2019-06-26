IGEL Drives the Rapid Growth of Linux OS-Based Devices at the Edge

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of a next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced the conclusions of the new IDC InfoBrief, "Leverage Linux to Transform Endpoints and Thrive in the Cloud and Edge Revolution." The IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by IGEL, shows that Linux is the fastest growing operating system (OS) for endpoint devices and that in 2018 Linux, for the first time, surpassed Windows shipments for thin clients, growing 6% per annum from 2015 to 2018 while Windows OS shrank 5% per annum during the same period.

The IDC InfoBrief finds that the digital worker's demand for speed, collaboration and innovation has never been higher. This is compounded by the rapid growth of Millennials and Generation Z employees in the workforce. IDC estimates that these two generations will make up nearly 75% of the workforce by 2025. These hyper-mobile workers demand high performance, frictionless user experience.

Meeting this demand is the growth of the cloud-based workspace which can deliver increased productivity, security and manageability at a lower cost when compared to traditional EUC devices. Enabling the adoption of cloud workspaces is the power and flexibility of the Linux OS on the endpoint. Offering lower cost, heightened security, increased flexibility and unified endpoint management, Linux on the endpoint is rapidly becoming a de facto standard for cloud-enabled endpoint computing (EUC).

"Endpoint transformation with Linux is an organizations' golden opportunity to deliver cloud-like services to the hyper-mobile user and meet IT objectives," states the IDC InfoBrief author, Archana Venkatramen, Research Manager – European Datacenter Research, IDC. "Cloud and IT consumerization have reset workforces' expectations from IT around speed, collaboration and innovation. The time is now to make endpoints cloud-ready to boost workforce productivity and shine in this revolution."

"There is indeed a revolution in play that is dramatically changing the landscape of end user computing," said Simon Clephan, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "And, with the influx of younger generations of workers driving a high demand for computing mobility, performance and collaboration, the change will be rapid and dramatic. IGEL is at the center of this transformation with its Linux-based next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. It gives IT the ease of management and superior security they need, supporting thousands of users from a single console, while lowering costs and improving endpoint performance and mobility."

The IGEL OS is a powerful next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. Delivering hardened endpoint security, it supports any virtual or cloud environment – including Citrix, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud – and runs on any compatible x86 endpoint hardware for highly productive and secure computing from anywhere.

The full IDC InfoBrief is available for download here: https://www.igel.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/IDC-Infobrief-Leverage-Linux-to-Transform-Endpoints-Jun-2019.pdf

About IGEL

IGEL provides a next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

