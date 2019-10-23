IGEL Elevates Sayers to Platinum Partner Status

SAN FRANCISCO and VERNON HILLS, Ill., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayers, an IT services and solutions company whose mission is to foster an environment of collaboration, innovation, and dedication to the success of its team members and clients, and IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that Sayers has achieved Platinum status in the IGEL Partner Program.

"Sayers' commitment to leveraging technology to relentlessly improve how they meet the evolving demands of both their clients and partners, while remaining true to their core values of driving collaboration, innovation and success makes them an ideal partner for IGEL," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "We are pleased to be expanding our relationship with the Sayers organization, and look forward to working with them in continuing to deliver best-in-class end-user computing solutions."

Sayers and IGEL have experienced great success serving clients across the airline and healthcare vertical markets as it relates to improving manageability, security and ease of use for end user computing (EUC) environments within the call center and for remote workers. Teresa Taccogna, Infrastructure & Cloud Partner Alliance Manager, Sayers, said, "We are proud to be taking our partnership with IGEL to the next level as a Platinum partner. Sayers is committed to helping our clients develop and implement IT solutions that improve business performance today, while at the same time creating a migration path for addressing their future needs. IGEL will help us continue to achieve the objective through its innovative solutions that reduce the burden in IT, lower costs and improve the delivery and performance of desktops, applications and data to their users."

As a 100% channel-driven company, IGEL is committed to providing its channel partners with the tools and resources they need to grow their business more quickly and more profitably. Exclusive features available to help channel partners drive sales and close deals faster include MDF accrual, deal registration protection and other benefits, access to demo equipment and backend rebates. The program features three levels – Authorized, Gold and Platinum, which require separate annual sales targets and staff certification requirements.

For more information on the IGEL Partner Program visit https://www.igel.com/igel-partner-program-overview/.

About Sayers

Sayers is best known for its ability to solve business challenges with IT solutions. Founded in 1984, the company has become a leader across a variety of areas, including cloud, storage, virtualization, security and mobility and networking, providing its clients with expertise and insight unmatched by its peers in the industry. Sayers has a proven track record for helping clients develop and implement IT solutions that improve business performance today, while setting in motion a migration path to address their future needs. They have earned the trust of their clients through consistently delivering the most innovative solutions with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.sayers.com.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

