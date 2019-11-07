IGEL Enhances Award-Winning, Software-Defined Endpoint Management Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced the release of IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) 6.03. Purpose-built to simplify the complexity of enterprise environments, this new version of the UMS features a number of enhancements designed to improve the speed, security and flexibility associated with managing up to 100,000 endpoints and beyond, at scale.

New features and capabilities of the latest release of UMS include IGEL's innovative secure shadowing feature which enables system administrators to securely manage and assume user rights on devices located outside the corporate network via the IGEL Cloud Gateway. With secure shadowing, helpdesk staff can monitor end users' devices from the UMS and take over their screens, even when they are working remotely, from a home office, at a client's office, or while traveling.

"IGEL is always looking for ways to further enhance the UMS as an enterprise-class platform to better meet the needs of system administrators who use the tool on a daily basis to manage their end user computing environments," said Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL. "We are pleased to be able to provide a number of enhancements with this latest version, including faster troubleshooting and massive scalability, along with time and cost savings."

Some of the enhancements available with the UMS 6.03 include:

A new caching algorithm and a highly capable memory management system, along with some ease-of-use enhancements including the ability to copy an endpoint device's complete system information to the clipboard with one click

Compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and Microsoft SQL Server Always On Availability Groups

Support for up to 100,000 IGEL OS-powered endpoint devices in a single cluster

"IGEL has a strong reputation for developing software-defined endpoint management solutions that are simple, smart and secure," said Joshua Lindemann, Technology Services Manager for the Dhillon School of Business at the University of Lethbridge, an IGEL customer in Alberta, Canada. "One of the reasons IGEL won us over was the longevity of the solution. We wanted to be able to get at least nine years out of our hardware, and because of the way the IGEL OS is built, we can extend the life of our endpoints even farther. The UMS also makes our endpoints easy to manage and control, which can save us money in the long run."

The IGEL UMS 6.03.110 is available now and comes bundled with the IGEL Workspace Edition, at no additional cost for the customer. For more information on the IGEL UMS, visit https://www.igel.com/ums/.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

