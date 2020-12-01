IGEL Expands Cloud Workspace Endpoint Management Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced key feature enhancements to the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS). Recognized for its ability to simplify the complexity of managing and securing endpoints, the IGEL UMS supports diverse operating systems, databases and directories. The newly enhanced IGEL UMS, version 6.06, extends the capabilities of the UMS Web App and features other enhancements including managing certificates.

Introduced earlier this year, the UMS Web Application ("Web App") capabilities for managing IGEL OS-powered endpoints, provides IT administrators with a more user-friendly, browser-based interface for IGEL UMS access. With the enhancements now available through IGEL UMS 6.06, the new features and capabilities of the Web App enable IT administrators to quickly identify already assigned objects and to add or remove assignable objects on device or directory level (i.e. profiles, master profiles, files, firmware customizations, template keys, value groups, and universal firmware updates). The Web App also features several new commands, including the ability to send, receive and update device settings, reset to factory defaults, and more.

"We are happy have been using the UMS Web App since the first release, which enables our Help Desk to administer devices quickly and easily," said Ryan Winn, Senior Systems Engineer for IGEL Platinum level partner Right! Systems, Inc. "It has been a great tool and works really well for us."

Some of the other new features available with IGEL UMS 6.06 include:

Enhanced IGEL ICG management. IT administrators can now exchange the ICG root certificate for ICG version 2.02.100, or later.

IT administrators can now exchange the ICG root certificate for ICG version 2.02.100, or later. Web Certificate management. IT administrators can create and manage their own UMS web certificates, as well as third-party certificates, including those from public certificate authorities.

"IGEL continues to drive innovation and improve our customers' ability to manage their increasingly dispersed end user computing environments," said Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL. "With work-at-home mandates and social distancing requirements driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, it's perhaps more important now than ever to ensure that IT administrators are able to simply and securely manage their cloud workspace environments, regardless of where end users are working. We are pleased to be further enhancing this platform to provide greater flexibility and scalability to meet the evolving needs of the enterprise."

Availability

IGEL UMS 6.06 is available now and is included within IGEL Workspace Edition, at no additional cost to the customer.

For more information on IGEL UMS, visit https://www.igel.com/igel-solution-family/universal-management-suite/, the IGEL Knowledge Base https://kb.igel.com/endpointmgmt-6.06/en/what-is-new-in-6-06-100-37286090.html. To download the UMS software, visit https://www.igel.com/software-downloads/workspace-edition/.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

