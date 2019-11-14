IGEL Expands Executive Leadership Team and Positions for Exponential Cloud Workspaces Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, announced the expansion of its executive leadership team as the company positions itself for continued rapid growth. The new leadership team will now be led by co-CEO Jed Ayres and CEO and Founder Heiko Gloge as each dedicates their expertise to strategic business, operational, modernization and innovation responsibilities which will continue to drive the company's remarkable market expansion. The company now employees nearly 400 employees worldwide.

"IGEL is at a pivotal growth point in its history," said Gloge. "To capitalize on our unique market opportunity, it was time to expand the executive leadership team as well as the responsibilities of some of our visionary company leaders. Jed, in specific, has been instrumental in IGEL's recent transformation as a dominant software company for the new era of cloud-powered edge computing. It's an honor to continue to work alongside Jed in his new capacity as we chart a course for the unprecedented opportunity we have ahead."

IGEL has achieved astounding results reporting that worldwide revenue for the first half of 2019 grew 47%, year-over-year and that software revenue in North America, specifically, topped 147% during the same period. This pace of growth is expected to explode going into 2020 as the company capitalizes on its recent announcement as a Microsoft-recommended "key" partner for companies looking to deploy Linux-based edge devices that support the revolutionary Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) solution as well as continued partnerships with Citrix, VMware and Amazon.

"What we have achieved at IGEL to date has been remarkable, but it's only just beginning," said Ayres. "We are in wonderful position to assist customers in this new era of edge computing which leverages the advantages of Linux on the endpoint securely connecting to Windows and applications in the cloud. Look for us to take significant market share in 2020 and beyond based on the strength of our people, partners and technology. We are saving companies looking to move to Windows 10 millions of dollars by extending the life of existing hardware at the same time reducing operational headcount, improving endpoint security and delivering a better user experience. Our value proposition to customers is truly unrivaled."

In his new role, Ayres will oversee business strategy, serve as the public face of the company and assume daily operations and oversight of the executive leadership team. Gloge will focus on the modernization of backoffice operations including IGEL's compliance structure, including legal and GDPR practices, to continue IGEL's mission to deliver operational excellence. Together, Gloge and Ayres will lead IGEL into the next decade focused on flawless business execution, strategic innovation and customer success.

With this announcement, IGEL is also elevating Simon Townsend to Chief Marketing Officer, Bernd Sengpiehl to Chief Operations Officer, and Lori Thompson to Chief People Officer, each at a global level. These executives join Simon Richards, Chief Customer Officer; Matthias Haas, Chief Technology Officer; Martin van Os, Chief Financial Officer; and Brad Tompkins, Chief Sales Officer on the IGEL executive leadership team. Nicole Simons will now serve as Chief of Executive Staff, supporting this new leadership team.

The new executive leadership team will be featured during DISRUPT 2020, the industry's largest Cloud Workspaces Forum which will be held in Nashville on January 27-29 and Munich on February 4-6, 2020. The event will also feature experts from Microsoft, Citrix, VMware and other IGEL ecosystem partners, along with analysts from Gartner who will demonstrate why it is time to "Make Your Move" when it comes to cloud workspaces. Register today by visiting: https://disrupteuc.com.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com. IGEL is part of Melchers Group, visit www.melchers.com.

