IGEL Expands the Capabilities of the IGEL Universal Management Suite

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced the enhancement of the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) with the introduction of version 6.05. Purpose-built and widely heralded for its ability to simplify the complexity of managing cloud workspaces while supporting diverse operating systems, databases and directories, this newly expanded version of the IGEL UMS features a number of capabilities designed to improve the speed, security and flexibility associated with managing up to tens of thousands of endpoints and beyond, at scale.

Available for the first time with the IGEL UMS is a new, user-friendly web-based application that provides IT administrators with a rich graphical interface. As an extension to the UMS console, the new web interface adds a new dimension of insight and usability to select management features and functionality, including a feature set tailored to typical helpdesk scenarios – find the correct device quickly, perform error analysis by shadowing a device, and execute the most important commands. Additionally, the new version of the IGEL UMS offers expanded Active Directory authentication for Microsoft SQL Server Database, along with the ability to configure Windows firewall ports within the installer.

"IGEL is committed to driving innovation in the management of today's distributed computing environments," said Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL. "The IGEL UMS has always served as a platform to help IT administrators to simply and securely manage their cloud and virtualized workspace environments, regardless of where end-users are working. We are pleased to be further enhancing this platform to provide greater flexibility and scalability to meet the evolving needs of the enterprise."

Some of the new features available with the IGEL UMS 6.05 include:

A web-based user interface for managing IGEL OS endpoints. IT administrators can easily select the UMS web application as a component during the IGEL UMS installation process. Established web technologies are used to improve user guidance and to make the product even more user-friendly. For example, the initial feature-set is designed to accommodate the help desk use case by enabling IT administrators to find the device they are looking for easily and quickly, run the most important power control commands, and shadow the device for troubleshooting purposes. IGEL expects to expand the feature set of the web application in subsequent UMS releases.

Enhanced Active Directory support. Expanded support for the Active Directory Connection for Microsoft SQL Server Database improves the authentication capabilities for users whose credentials and permissions are stored within Active Directory.

Firewall configuration. IT administrators can now select in the UMS installer the Windows Firewall ports that need to be open for the UMS to work correctly.

High Availability (HA). Features an integrated HA test feature to help prevent potential connection issues.

Availability

The IGEL UMS 6.05 is available now and comes bundled with IGEL Workspace Edition, at no additional cost to the customer.

For more information on the IGEL UMS, visit https://www.igel.com/igel-solution-family/universal-management-suite/, the IGEL Knowledge Base at https://kb.igel.com/endpointmgmt-6.05/en/endpoint-management-ums-31598808.html, or release notes at https://kb.igel.com/endpointmgmt-6.05/en/notes-for-release-6-05-100-31600800.html. To download the UMS software, visit https://www.igel.com/software-downloads/workspace-edition/.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

