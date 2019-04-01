IGEL Highlighted in CRN's 2019 Partner Program Guide

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, a world leader in software-defined endpoint optimization and control solutions for the secure enterprise, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has given IGEL a 5-Star rating in its 2019 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs. This is the third year in a row that IGEL has been recognized by CRN with a 5-Star rating.

To determine the 2019 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each supplier's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

A 100% channel-led, partner-first company, IGEL's software-defined EUC solutions have become the cornerstone for companies looking to transform their client computing infrastructures. IGEL's portfolio of software solutions now includes the IGEL OS, a revolutionary operating system which delivers secure, high performance access to cloud workspaces, virtualized desktops and applications; the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), which simplifies endpoint management and control, regardless of the scale or diversity of the environment; and, IGEL Workspace Edition, a feature-rich software solution that enables organizations to repurpose existing hardware by converting nearly any compatible x86 device with all essential features to turn it into an IGEL-powered client.

"With new technologies emerging every year, evaluating which IT vendors to partner with grows increasingly more complex for solution providers," said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "We are proud the CRN Partner Program Guide has become the trusted resource to identify the most rewarding partner programs and provide crucial insight into their strengths and benefits for the channel."

"The IGEL partner program is designed to promote true partner alignment through compelling incentives that build pipeline and drive revenue for our channel partners," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America and Global CMO. "Last year, one of the ways we achieved this objective was through the execution of the IGEL IT Baller campaign, which culminated in six $20,000 prizes given out at tradeshows, events and during the IT Baller voting competition held in December 2018. Ultimately through this campaign, we generated 3,000 new evaluation requests and completed more than 500 product demos, which drove new sales opportunities for IGEL and our channel partners, and resulted in several milestones including surpassing $100 million in revenue for 2018, and 79 percent year-over-year software unit sales growth in the Americas region."

Al Solorzano, Vice President of End User Computing at Entisys360, an IGEL Platinum level partner, recently attended the IGEL DISRUPT End User Computing Forum in Silicon Valley. He said, "IGEL is causing DISRUPTion in the thin client market with their software defined model and their growth is being powered by increased usage of VDI by organizations. They have the right people in place for understanding what clients want. They have the right software defined product that allows them to innovate their OS, develop their own hardware, and allow partnership with vendors who innovate their hardware also. Finally at DISRUPT EUC Silicon Valley, I saw a lot of passion from their clients, IGEL employees and the partners who discussed the great relationships they have with IGEL."

The 2019 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

