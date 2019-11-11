IGEL Honored as a 2019 CRN® Tech Innovator Award Winner

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized IGEL with a 2019 CRN Tech Innovator Award. These annual awards honor innovative hardware, software and services. CRN editors evaluated hundreds of products, across 34 technology categories using criteria, including technological advancements, uniqueness of features, and potential to help solution providers solve common IT challenges. IGEL OS 11 Workspace Edition took top honors in the "Editor's Choice" category.

Powered by the IGEL OS 11 operating system, IGEL Workspace Edition demonstrates, once again, that IGEL is leading the industry in its software-first approach and ability to standardize, manage and secure any complex end user computing ecosystem. First introduced in January 2019, IGEL Workspace Edition de-couples endpoint device hardware from software through new, flexible and portable software licensing options that are designed to extend the value of endpoints while simplifying their acquisition, control and management.

IGEL is currently the only software-defined endpoint management solution that supports the assignment and transfer of licensing to any compatible x86 machine, regardless of manufacturer. By separating the software licensing from hardware and pricing, IGEL is maximizing flexibility for its channel partners and customers by making it easier to cost-effectively acquire and manage a diverse range of endpoints. In the case of a merger and acquisition for example, the once costly and time-consuming task of standardizing, unifying, and managing a large, diverse aggregation of endpoints becomes highly economical and fast. And it remains that way as organizations continue to grow, either organically or via future acquisitions.

"CRN's Tech Innovator Awards honor technology vendors who work tirelessly to craft ground-breaking solutions for end users, matching the speed of the channel's evolution," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The winners in this year's award categories deserve congratulations for their success in driving IT innovation forward for solution providers and their customers."

Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America, said, "IGEL makes endpoint management and control easier and more cost-effective than ever through IGEL Workspace Edition, powered by IGEL OS. First, we revolutionized endpoint management, bringing simplicity and uniformity to complex VDI ecosystems. Now we are revolutionizing endpoint acquisition, ownership, and support, a move that has been met by our partners and customers with great enthusiasm, and one that is making a tremendous impact on their ability to secure, optimize and control the endpoint. We are grateful to the CRN editorial staff for continuing to recognize IGEL's innovation and for honoring us with a 2019 Tech Innovator Award."

"IGEL is causing disruption in the marketplace through their software defined model, and their growth is being powered by increased usage of data center and cloud-hosted desktops by organizations," said Al Solorzano, Vice President of End User Computing for IGEL Platinum Partner Entisys360. "It's rare for an organization to have the right people and the right model at exactly the right time like IGEL currently does. They understand what clients want. They also have the right software-defined model that allows them to innovate their OS, develop their own hardware, and allow partnership with vendors who innovate their hardware. We congratulate them on their continued recognition by CRN as one of the industry's most innovative companies."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/techinnovators.

