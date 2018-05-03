IGEL Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Ayres was recognized for his transformational impact on the end user computing industry and his innovative approach to pivoting the IGEL company direction from a hardware-centric company to a software driven organization. Using bold and captivating marketing campaigns – including the giveaway of a Tesla P100D and the launch of a three-continent industry event, "Disrupt EUC" – Ayres displayed maverick style in producing more than 5,700 new evaluation requests and 1,888 completed product demos in under nine months for IGEL. As a result, U.S. software license revenue grew by 589% in 2017.

"Jed has the unique ability to make the impossible, possible," said Heiko Gloge, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, IGEL. "We couldn't have made the impressive and transformational changes we've made at IGEL over the past couple of years without his insights and creative approach. His marketing-centric perspective and inspirational focus on strategic execution has changed my thinking and has made a massive impact on our business. He truly deserves to be recognized as a maverick of the year."

"Jed has driven the IGEL shift to become a software-first business, which has become a tremendous differentiator for our business," said Michael Hogan, president of IGEL partner Hogan Consulting. "He has given the channel and the endpoint management market a turbo boost. While competitors were trying to figure out how to become a better thin-client company, Jed had IGEL figuring out how to be a better software company."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11. Tickets are now on sale.

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2018 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services and SoftPro.

