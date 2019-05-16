IGEL Launches a Fast, Cost-Effective and Secure Endpoint Device for the Future of Work

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of a next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced the launch of the new IGEL UD2. Part of IGEL's family of Universal Desktop endpoint solutions, the compact IGEL UD2 is a fast, cost-effective and secure endpoint device designed to meet the needs of the "future of work" that includes more secure, more agile environments built on Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) and other cloud-enabled technologies.

"We are pleased to provide our customers with simple, smart and secure endpoints optimized for cloud workspaces and virtual desktops with the new IGEL UD2," said Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL. "An economical and highly effective solution for the workplace of the future, the IGEL UD2 is a slim endpoint featuring a quad-core processor that provides reliable performance for use cases ranging from office applications, to media consumption, web communication and collaboration, and cloud access, to name a few. Additionally, powered by IGEL OS and offering enhanced security features including UEFI Secure Boot validation which prevents the manipulation of the boot sequence and subsequent execution of malware, the new IGEL UD2 enables IT organizations to confidently future proof their investment in the UD2."

High Performance End-User Computing Inside a Compact, Eco-Friendly Design

The IGEL UD2 features a slim design that is 50% smaller than the previous UD2 model, making it ideal for space-constrained workplaces. Further, the IGEL UD2 is manufactured using 30% recycled plastic, making it an environmentally friendly hardware option.

With an integrated Intel® Atom quad-core processor featuring turbo boost frequency of 1.04GHz to 2GHz, the IGEL UD2 increases performance by 35%. Other enhanced features include extended connectivity with five USB ports offering a comprehensive range of USB adapter options including USB 3.2 for faster file transfer, and dual view with the ability to connect a second monitor via DisplayPort with 2K 60Hz resolution that supports high performance graphics.

UD2 with IGEL Workspace Edition = Maximum Productivity

IGEL UD2 is verified for IGEL Workspace Edition, and managed through the IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), a single endpoint management and control solution. A core component of IGEL Workspace Edition, the UMS empowers IT organizations through automated backend control and a rich, intuitive console to remotely and securely manage the UD2 and up to tens of thousands of IGEL-powered endpoints.

Powering the IGEL Workspace Edition is IGEL OS, which features a comprehensive range of certified clients, applications and peripheral devices. Upon license activation, standardize your UD2 and enable adaptive configuration and granular control, with a familiar, trouble-free workspace.

Availability and Support

IGEL UD2 is available now, and can be purchased through IGEL's network of Platinum- and Gold-level Partners, Authorized IGEL Partners (AIPs) and resellers.

"IGEL offers high-quality hardware solutions that are optimized for the delivery of virtual and cloud-enabled desktops," said Scott Williams, Director Infrastructure and Solution Services, Sirius. "IGEL's new UD2 is a high-performance endpoint, designed for today's space-constrained workspaces, which offers clients the flexibility and scalability needed for their graphics-intensive applications, including video communications and collaboration."

About IGEL

IGEL provides next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

