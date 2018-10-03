IGEL Launches its Most Feature-Rich Upgrade to the IGEL OS to Date

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, today announced the availability of the latest version of IGEL OS, version 10.05.100. With this release, IGEL is expanding its support for third-party hardware and software solutions, bringing new analytics and graphics-intensive multimedia capabilities to the IGEL OS.

"With this latest IGEL OS release, we are continuing to refine the platform's capabilities to further enable our customers and partners with the industry's most innovative, software-defined endpoint management solutions," said Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL. "The new OS features are designed to provide our partners and customers with greater flexibility and analytics as well as high performance graphics support. We are proud to be teaming with key technology partners to add new features and capabilities to the IGEL OS that meet the increasingly diverse needs of today's end-users."

Expanded Hardware Device Support Ranges from Endpoint Devices to Peripherals

Through the IGEL UDC3 software and IGEL UD Pocket, a revolutionary micro thin client device, organizations can transform third-party endpoints into an IGEL OS-powered endpoint, effectively extending the life of both existing endpoint assets and newly acquired hardware leveraging the OS of choice.

With the IGEL OS 10.05.100, IGEL is adding support for select Intel NUC mini computers; LG All-in-One computers; Toshiba Tecra C50 Satellite Pro R50 computers; HP t360 and Dell Wyse 3040 thin clients. IGEL continues to also expand its support for unified communications (UC) applications, further tuning Skype for Business and adding support for audio peripherals for UC environments including select Plantronics headsets. IGEL currently supports Sennheiser headsets, and will soon offer support for select Jabra headsets, giving customers even greater flexibility of choice.

Further, IGEL is integrating select Kofax/Wacom signature pads, as well as select Crossmatch (formerly DigitalPersona) fingerprint readers to enable organizations to authenticate by fingerprint using Crossmatch technology. The IGEL OS supports a multitude of two-factor authentication solutions including smart cards, proximity cards, and USB tokens, used to protect systems from cybercriminal activity

Analytics to Monitor Digital Performance and Optimize Productivity

The new IGEL OS version also features the IGEL thin client assessment tool, powered by Lakeside Software SysTrack® Workspace Analytics. Designed to augment visibility into IGEL OSTM-powered endpoints, SysTrack leverages a virtual channel to provide IT organizations with a robust set of workspace analytics that gathers endpoint metrics. The metrics, such as CPU performance, system memory, disk usage, peripheral devices, network connectivity and latency, are collected directly from the enterprise's IGEL-powered endpoints. SysTrack then directly ties the collected data to the endpoint's active Citrix VDI sessions and presents IT organizations with telemetry they can then use to monitor, analyze and optimize their IGEL and end-user computing (EUC) environments.

New Integrations and Support for Leading Virtualization Protocols Drive Efficiency and Agility

IGEL is also announcing the integration of PrinterLogic's enterprise print management software with the IGEL OS. PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing solution can now be configured on any IGEL OS-powered endpoint, enabling print jobs to be sent directly from the endpoint device to the printer, increasing end-user productivity and significantly easing overall printer management.

"IGEL's software-defined solutions provide simple, smart and secure management of endpoints and are a perfect match for PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing for enterprises," said Garrett Helmer, Senior Vice President, Channels, PrinterLogic. "Together, our combined solution alleviates a significant configuration and task burden that can dominate an IT team's time and resources. This common approach to vastly simplifying so many historically burdensome and time-consuming tasks allows us to help make life easier – a lot easier – for enterprise IT."

Further, with the introduction of IGEL OS 10.05.100, IGEL is updating its software support to including Citrix Receiver 13.9.1 and 13.10.0 featuring HDX Realtime Media Engine 2.6.0; VMware Horizon 4.8.0; and Cisco JVDI, 32-bit client within the Citrix receiver. Additional updates include support for Parallels 16.5, ThinLinc 4.9.0 and FabulaTech 5.2.29.

"IGEL is committed to providing our partners and customers with industry-leading manageability and flexibility," continued Haas. "By supporting today's most popular virtualization protocols from Citrix, VMware and their ecosystem partners, we are able to drive greater choice and agility within modern end-user computing environments."

Other new integrations and capabilities available through the IGEL OS 10.05.100 HTML5 client access to desktops and web portals through the Firefox browser, and AppArmor which enables IGEL to mitigate security challenges in browsers for the aforementioned use cases.

Availability and Support

The IGEL OS 10.05.100 is available now. To experience the capabilities of the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), download here, or request free evaluation hardware.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/101270758605662221044

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company's world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

SOURCE IGEL

Related Links

http://www.igel.com

