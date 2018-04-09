IGEL Named One of CRN's Internet of Things 50

With an increasing number of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and end user computing (EUC) organizations migrating to Windows 10, the need for secure ways in which to manage the endpoint, mitigate threats of ransomware and malware, and keep up with the ever-expanding world of data protection and compliance, has become front and center for many IT organizations. In 2017, recognizing that EUC is expanding to include a myriad of IoT-connected devices, IGEL announced support for Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, upgrading the IGEL Universal Desktop™-series UD5 and UD6 thin clients with management by the IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). As a result, IT organizations – from healthcare to manufacturing and beyond – are now able to simplify the management of their growing fleets of IoT-connected endpoints.

"IoT is quickly becoming a new challenge for today's IT organizations and by 2020, it's expected that more than 50 billion devices will be connected to the Internet," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "Our channel partners are looking for ways to harness the power of these devices to both grow their businesses and to drive digital transformation for their customers, and IGEL is here to help with our simple, smart and secure endpoint management solutions. I would like to thank the editors of CRN for recognizing IGEL as part of the 2018 Internet of Things 50, and for continuing to acknowledge the contributions we are making to drive business success in the channel."

As a 100 percent channel-driven company, IGEL is committed to providing its channel partners with the tools and resources they need to grow their business more quickly and more profitably. Over the past several years, as organizational needs for EUC have evolved to include a mix of traditional desktop computers, mobile devices and now IoT-connected endpoints, IGEL has pivoted from a traditionally hardware-focused provider of thin clients to an endpoint management software vendor with a robust suite of solutions that enhance device security, deliver unprecedented manageability and lower computing costs. The move is reflected in the company's growing software footprint.

"It's great to see IGEL recognized by CRN as one of the 2018 Internet of Things 50," said Stephen DiFranco, Founder, IoT Advisory Group. "Connecting thousands of end-points to multiple applications requires a management platform. IGEL has been enabling partners with an endpoint device platform for years. We see IGEL as multiplying the number of devices under management by a billion! With its software-defined endpoint management solutions, IGEL is uniquely positioned to make managing these connected devices at scale, both simple and secure."

"The companies on CRN's 2018 Internet of Things 50 list are leading innovation at every IoT connection point, from the capture and analysis of data to the response initiated at endpoint devices," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN is pleased to recognize these vendors for bringing partners cutting-edge hardware, software and security portfolios, as well as an evolved understanding of how that technology fits with solution providers' unique knowledge of the IoT market—enabling holistic, high-performing solutions that break new ground."

The Internet of Things 50 list will be featured in the April issue of CRN and on CRN.com at crn.com/iot50.

