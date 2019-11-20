IGEL Named One of San Francisco Bay Area's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, announced that the National Association for Business Resources has named it one of the San Francisco Bay Area's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2019. IGEL was recognized for its "best practices" in driving employee engagement, including its annual kick-off meeting where the entire company travels to Germany. The award was presented to IGEL during the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Annual Symposium and Awards Program held Nov. 15, 2019 at San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront.

Among the other "best practices" IGEL is being recognized for as part of the 2019 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For program are the unique perks associated with working for IGEL that include quarterly business reviews held in San Francisco where high achievers are recognized for their contributions; President's Club for the highest performing members of the IGEL sales organization; team building activities; and, regular happy hour get-togethers in San Francisco. Additionally, located in the beautiful Eco-Systm Coworking and Office space in the SOMA district of San Francisco, IGEL's offices are close to BART and Caltrain stations for commuters coming from the East Bay and South Bay. IGEL is also rated very high on glassdoor.com for its fast-paced, dynamic environment and culture, best-in-class software-defined cloud workspace solutions, and passion for disrupting the marketplace.

"At IGEL, our success is driven by our talented and dedicated employees," said Jed Ayres, Global Co-CEO, IGEL. "We value their contributions tremendously and are proud of the innovative culture we've created through our results-driven incentives and programs. We are proud to be recognized again this year as one of the best companies to work for in the San Francisco Bay Area, and we are grateful to our employees for helping us create a work environment that continues to differentiate us in the marketplace."

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For is a program of the National Association for Business Resources, which provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® presents annual symposium and award galas in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

