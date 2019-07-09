IGEL Names Casey Cheyne Vice President, Cloud Partnerships

"Casey joins IGEL with a unique depth of expertise with leading cloud platform providers along with broad experience in cloud workspace and virtual desktop infrastructure," said Jed Ayres, CEO, North America and Global CMO, IGEL. "This along with his proven track record of business development success is a valued addition to the growing IGEL leadership team. With his insight and direction, IGEL will rapidly deliver on its end user computing strategy to support any cloud, any device, anywhere."

Cheyne most recently worked for Google where he served as a business development leader for Google Cloud. Prior to Google, he was Director of Global Accounts for Teradici, working closely with the AWS team to expand Teradici's reach into Amazon WorkSpaces service. Cheyne also served in channel and OEM account leadership roles for Microsoft where he drove winning strategies for customer and OEM relationships related to IoT device experience and intelligent systems. A former founder of the corporate restructuring and IT consulting services business Rising River, he has also held sales management positions with Salesforce.com, Asera and Oracle. Residing in the Pacific Northwest, Cheyne holds a master's degree in business administration from The University of Washington and a bachelor's degree in economics from The University of Michigan.

"IGEL is well positioned to capitalize on the rising wave of enterprises moving desktop services to the cloud and I am eager to be a key enabler of their expansion to fully support Microsoft Azure and AWS," said Cheyne. "The IGEL OS and IGEL Universal Management Suite are in a class of their own – delivering the secure, centralized, manageable and efficient end user computing experience today's businesses demand. It's going to be a fantastic experience to be a part of the proliferation of IGEL-powered devices for robust cloud workspace computing."

Cheyne's appointment is effective today.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

SOURCE IGEL

Related Links

http://www.igel.com

