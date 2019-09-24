IGEL Names Insight as its First National Solution Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced, that it has named Insight Enterprises, the global systems integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, as its first National Solution Partner.

"Insight is committed to helping its clients drive digital transformation; modernize and secure their IT infrastructure; empower their employees with tools that fuel productivity; and, simplify IT procurement and asset management," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "Further, their recent acquisition of PCM, Inc. has expanded their footprint within the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom, making them a veritable powerhouse when it comes to serving the technology needs of their clients. We are excited to be working with Insight and pleased to engage them as our first National Solution Partner in North America."

As IGEL's first National Solution Partner, Insight will leverage IGEL's software-defined end-user computing solutions as part of its growing portfolio of hardware, software and services aimed at small, mid-size and enterprise commercial clients, as well as state, local and federal government agencies and educational institutions.

"Insight provides our clients with the technology and resources they need to transform their end-user computing environments and provide solutions that mirror the way employees live," said Bob Kane, Insight Senior Vice President of Product Management. "Our partnership with IGEL will further help clients simplify the end-user experience and reduce the burden on IT, while at the same time improving the performance of their desktops, applications and data."

As a 100% channel-driven company, IGEL is committed to providing its channel partners with the tools and resources they need to grow their business more quickly and profitably. Exclusive features available to help channel partners drive sales and close deals faster include MDF accrual, deal registration protection and other benefits, access to demo equipment and backend rebates. The program features three levels – Authorized, Gold and Platinum, which require separate annual sales targets and staff certification requirements.

