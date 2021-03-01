IGEL Names Right! Systems as its Partner of the Year for North America

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that Right! Systems, Inc. (RSI) has been named its Partner of the Year for 2020. RSI was presented with the Partner of the Year award on February 25 during DISRUPT Unite 2021 Cloud Workspaces Experience, IGEL's virtual international flagship event.

"We are proud to be celebrating the mutual success we achieved with all of our partners in 2020, and thrilled to see RSI recognized as our top producing partner in North America, and as the first Elite-level partner to achieve $3M USD in IGEL sales in a single year," said Balaji Subramanian, Senior Vice President and Global Channel Chief, IGEL. "Since joining the IGEL Partner Program in 2016, the RSI team has demonstrated an exceptional level of expertise around endpoint modernization and the delivery of digital workspaces for the healthcare sector, in particular. This, coupled with the knowledge and relationships their team has with many of our top ecosystem partners including Citrix, Microsoft, Nutanix, and VMware, has enabled them to significantly grow their IGEL business."

Sebastian Estades, IGEL's Regional Sales Manager for the Pacific Northwest, added, "Since I began working with the team at RSI, I have been impressed with the way they are able to articulate the IGEL value proposition, especially to their healthcare customers. Their best-in-class engineering resources, coupled with their passion and commitment for taking care of their customers and driving mutual success, makes them a great partner with whom to collaborate with on opportunities. I can always count on their team to run a deal from start to finish with precision and professionalism."

As an Elite-level partner in the IGEL Velocity partner program, RSI has obtained fundamental sales and technical proficiency in IGEL products and solutions and was among the first IGEL partners to complete IGEL Certified Engineering (ICE) training. ICE is an advanced level technical course that builds upon the foundation set by the IGEL Certified Professional (ICP) coursework.

"We are honored to be named IGEL's 2020 Partner of the Year," said Terry Aoki, Executive Vice President, and Corporate Development Officer, RSI. "Working alongside IGEL and its ecosystem partners, we are proud to be delivering solutions to our customers that enable them to succeed in their cloud journeys. The pandemic has driven many organizations to accelerate their move to the cloud, and solutions like the IGEL OS are critical to ensuring that businesses are able to provide their end users with secure, anytime and anywhere access to critical business data and applications."

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

