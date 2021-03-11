IGEL Names XenTegra as its Innovation Partner of the Year for North America

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that XenTegra, has been named its 2020 Innovation Partner of the Year for North America. XenTegra was presented with the Partner of the Year award on February 25 during DISRUPT Unite 2021 Cloud Workspaces Experience, IGEL's virtual international flagship event.

"We are pleased to be celebrating the mutual success we achieved with all of our partners in 2020, and excited to see XenTegra recognized as our Innovation Partner of the Year for North America," said Balaji Subramanian, Senior Vice President and Global Channel Chief, IGEL. "This is the fourth year in a row that XenTegra has appeared on the DISRUPT awards stage, following up their recognition as IGEL's North American Partner of the Year for 2019. Their outstanding commitment to IGEL in investing in skilled resources, building pipeline, driving revenue and bringing IGEL's award-winning and innovative software-driven solutions to market was admirable and something we are grateful for."

Phil Eden, Senior Director of Channel for IGEL added, "We applaud all of our top-performing partners in 2020, and are pleased to be recognizing XenTegra's continued success, which has come as a direct result of their dedication to showcasing IGEL in unique and meaningful ways. Whether it's one of their Conversion Workshops, Executive Round Tables, or virtual Go-to-Market Campaigns, XenTegra has solidified itself as a trailblazer among their IGEL partner peers."

As an Elite-level partner in the IGEL Velocity partner program, XenTegra has obtained fundamental sales and technical proficiency in IGEL products and solutions. In 2020, the XenTegra team finished as one of the top revenue-generating IGEL partners, with more than $1.7M in revenue and 15 IGEL certifications.

"We are proud to be named IGEL's 2020 Innovation Partner of the Year for North America," said Andy Whiteside, President and CEO, XenTegra. "For many businesses, the pandemic accelerated the move to the cloud, driving a critical need for both mobility and access to business applications from any device, anywhere. IGEL helps us ensure a better user experience, while at the same time securing the endpoint and simplifying the management of our customers' cloud workspace environments."

To learn more about the IGEL Velocity, IGEL's partner program, visit https://www.igel.com/partners/.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

SOURCE IGEL

Related Links

http://www.igel.com

