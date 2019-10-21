IGEL Ranked Among the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that it has been ranked no. 11 by the San Francisco Business Times on the annual Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area list, an exclusive ranking of the region's fastest growing private companies; one of the most important segments of the local economy. The winners and rankings were unveiled at an awards gala on October 17, 2019 at the San Francisco Four Seasons Hotel. Reporting 385% three-year growth in net revenues, this is IGEL's first year on the list.

Over the past several years, IGEL has pivoted from a company focused on hardware to a provider of software, including the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. IGEL's innovative Linux-based software solution has allowed customers to retain existing hardware while vastly simplifying the management and control of user endpoint devices, saving them significant costs. Together with a growing ecosystem of technology partners, IGEL's solutions enhance device security, deliver unprecedented manageability and lower end user computing costs. As a 100% channel-driven company, IGEL is committed to providing its channel partners with the tools and resources they need to grow their business more quickly and more profitably.

Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America, said, "The investments we are making in end user computing programs and initiatives are paying off big-time for our partners and customers to drive success. Our industry-leading end user computing hardware and software solutions are fueling unprecedented growth for our business. We are excited to be making our debut on the San Francisco Business Times' list of Fastest Growing Private Companies, and look forward to closing out yet another successful year for IGEL and our partners."

The companies on this year's list ranked between 28 percent and 1,983.7 percent growth. Companies are ranked by percentage of revenue growth increase between 2016 and 2018. They were required to have at least $200,000 in revenue in 2016 and must be privately held and headquartered in the counties covered by the Business Times (San Francisco, Alameda, San Mateo, Contra Costa & Marin).

"Our region is renowned as a hub for innovation and as an ecosystem that fosters growth companies," said Mary Huss, Publisher of the San Francisco Business Times. "IGEL, along with all of the companies on the list deserve special recognition because they fuel our regional economy."

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About San Francisco Business Times

The San Francisco Business Times is the #1 print and online source for Bay Area business news and information on the most successful people, companies and transactions in the region. Every Friday, the Business Times arrives with an in-depth lineup of breaking local news stories, business profiles and valuable industry rankings. From technology and sustainability to small business, biotech, hospitality, real estate and banking, the Business Times covers the most relevant and timely topics for the Bay Area business community. SanFranciscoBusinessTimes.com takes the Business Times brand known for its insight, analysis and high journalistic standards and extends it to the Internet. Thousands of established and up and coming executives visit SanFranciscoBusinessTimes.com every day looking for the information they need to do Business in the Bay Area.

