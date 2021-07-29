IGEL Ready Partners Showcase Healthcare Solutions that Elevate the Clinician's Workstation Experience at HIMSS 21

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced participation in HIMSS 21 with the IGEL Partner Pavilion, in booth #2859, August 9-13 in Las Vegas. Featuring IGEL and eight of its IGEL Ready ecosystem partners, the IGEL Partner Pavilion will showcase how IGEL Ready partner technologies integrate to empower healthcare organizations with innovative and secure access to cloud-delivered digital workspaces.

IGEL Ready partners deliver solutions to the healthcare industry that are validated to integrate with IGEL OS for the rapid time-to-value healthcare organizations need. Partners to be included in the IGEL Partner Pavilion at HIMSS 21 include: ControlUp, eG Innovations, EPOS, Lenovo, LG Business Solutions, Liquidware, Login VSI, and Qumu. Each partner will have a demo station and featured presentations in the IGEL Partner Pavilion theater in addition to Citrix and VMware.

"For today's healthcare providers, edge computing technology innovation can have a direct impact on clinician productivity and patient outcomes," said Enit Nichani, Vice President of Marketing, Global Alliances and Events, IGEL. "IGEL, and the complete ecosystem of IGEL Ready partners, are at the center of delivering endpoint security, data protection, and confidentiality healthcare organizations require, while also giving clinicians the simple, fast and reliable access they need to critical applications and data. We are pleased to host the first ever IGEL Partner Pavilion at HIMSS to showcase the value of these combined solutions."

IGEL is helping healthcare organizations shift to the future with innovative technology for the roaming, shift working healthcare provider. IGEL OS and its Universal Management Suite (UMS) software are ideally suited to support a shared workplace with secure policy controls and management. Using IGEL OS, physicians and shift working healthcare clinicians can get to work quickly, on whatever device and location they're using. And while supporting cloud and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) with ease, IGEL provides true end-to-end system integrity with the 'chain of trust' process healthcare organizations need to help meet security and compliance requirements.

IGEL healthcare customer Kaleida Health experienced the value of IGEL OS first-hand, improving the security and manageability of cloud workspaces for its clinical and back office support teams. "We evaluated all of the major OS vendors and determined IGEL to be the leader for multiple reasons," said Kevin Conable, Director, IT Infrastructure, Kaleida Health. "First, IGEL is hardware agnostic, stable, and has a small footprint with Linux-based IGEL OS. Next, IGEL offers a great management platform for both on-site users and remote access. We selected the LG thin client monitor (model 24CK550N) early on because the All-in-One form factor supports both back-office teams and more importantly, clinical areas including WoW (Workstations-on-Wheels) carts." Read the complete case study here.

IGEL Partner Pavilion booth visitors will have the opportunity to win several prizes in the IGEL Partner Pavilion Passport Program, including a $250 Amazon gift card, Apple AirPods, an LG 38" AIO Thin Client Display, Lenovo Jedi Challenge and more. To enter, visit the IGEL Partner Pavilion booth #2859 daily on the main expo floor of the Sands Expo Hall and visit a minimum of four partner pods or theater presentations. Winners need not be present to win.

HIMSS 21 also marks IGEL's first IGEL Ready Partner Advisory Board meeting where IGEL Ready partners will get an exclusive look at the upcoming IGEL OS roadmap and feature calendar.

More information about HIMSS 21 can be found here. To learn more about IGEL Ready, the rapidly growing ecosystem of over 100 technology partners with compatible solutions across a range of categories, visit the IGEL Ready Showcase .

