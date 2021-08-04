IGEL Ready Technology Partner Program Surpasses 100-Member Milestone; Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that its IGEL Ready program for technology partners has surpassed the 100-member milestone as it celebrates the program's one-year anniversary. Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of technology partners providing hardware, software and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive and secure user experience for modern workplace environments.

"With the IGEL Ready program, we have created a fast-growing ecosystem where customers can consider compatible devices and applications across a range of categories, quickly deploy to their virtual desktop or cloud workspaces, and securely access these workspaces from any device equipped with IGEL software," said Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL. "Thank you to all of our partners who have joined us in elevating user experiences through IGEL Ready. Together we are reaching new and relevant markets with a rich network of proven end user computing solutions to enable organizations large and small to seamlessly evolve in lockstep with the new work-from-anywhere world."

Now more than ever, providing reliable, frictionless access to tools, applications, and services is critical for business continuity and growth. The IGEL Ready program ensures that partner technologies and applications are validated and shared, and that their customers have access to updated and secure software. As part of IGEL Ready, IGEL has also teamed up with industry-leading endpoint manufacturers to provide plug-and-play devices that can be deployed to meet the needs of a variety of use cases and environments.

IGEL Ready Helps Members Generate Leads and Grow their Businesses

This rapidly growing ecosystem of over 100 technology partners – including Citrix, Microsoft, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), HP Inc., Lenovo, LG, NVIDIA, and many more – enables customers to consider compatible devices and partner applications across eight categories in the IGEL Ready Showcase :

Cloud Workspaces / VDI / DaaS

Communication and collaboration

Software and applications

Endpoints

Peripherals and others

Printers and scanners

Security

Analytics

By participating in the program, partners are able to reach over 3,000,000 IGEL OS-powered endpoints, more than 17,000 IGEL customers and thousands of resellers. "Over the last year, IGEL Ready has experienced average quarterly growth in the double-digits, consistently adding new partners and solutions to further expand the program and meet the evolving needs of today's enterprises," said Divya Saggar, Director, IGEL Ready. "For our mutual channel partners and customers, one of the key advantages of the IGEL Ready logo is the ability to quickly identify IGEL technology partner products and solutions optimized for IGEL OS as 'ready-to-go'. Additionally, through our co-branded marketing campaigns and lead generation programs and webinars, we have produced more than 600 leads per quarter for our members."

"Congratulations to IGEL on the first anniversary of the IGEL Ready Showcase and program," said Calvin Hsu, Vice President, Product Management, Citrix. "Over the last year, Citrix's membership in IGEL Ready has given us the opportunity to further expand our alliance and deepen the relationships we have with IGEL and its channel partners. One of the things we appreciate most about teaming with IGEL is that through the integration of Citrix digital workspace solutions with IGEL OS, we are able to ensure the delivery of a consistent and secure user experience, when and where work needs to get done - at home, in the office or from the field."

Hear what other IGEL Ready partners are saying about the IGEL Ready program in the IGEL Anniversary video here, and read more partner testimonials here.

Experience IGEL Ready at HIMSS 21

IGEL is inviting customers, partners, and end-users to experience IGEL Ready first-hand, where the IGEL Ready Partner Pavilion will be showcasing its complete ecosystem of edge computing solutions during the healthcare industry's information and technology event of the year: HIMSS 21. IGEL and eight IGEL Ready partners – ControlUp, eG Innovations, EPOS, Lenovo, LG, Liquidware, Login VSI, and Qumu, will convene during the event in the IGEL Ready Pavilion. On display will be how each partner technology integrates to empower healthcare organizations with innovative and secure edge computing. During the event, IGEL will also host its first IGEL Ready Partner Advisory Meeting where partners will get a glimpse into future plans and strategies for IGEL Ready.

To explore the IGEL Ready ecosystem of solutions, visit igel.com/ready . To learn more and start the IGEL Ready application process, visit igel.com/partners/technology-partners/ .

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86-64 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

