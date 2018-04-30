IGEL Recognized at Inaugural Channelnomics MSP Awards with Highly Commended Award in the Most Valuable Software Category

The MSP Awards are designed to recognize the managed services players across North America that bring forward thinking, excitement and success to the channel. With 19 categories recognizing achievements of MSPs, MSSPs and vendors, Channelnomics is looking for businesses that stand out from the crowd in the managed services market. The Channelnomics MSP Awards are completely independent and based solely on innovation and achievement in the North American channel over the past year.

"2018 is quickly becoming an inflection point for end-user computing as organizations increasingly look toward Desktop-as-a-Service solutions as a way to keep pace with the heightened threat landscape while providing anytime, anywhere access to desktops and applications," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "IGEL is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this with our software-defined endpoint management offerings that enable MSPs to provide their customers with seamless and secure access to their virtualized desktops and applications. We are tremendously honored to be recognized by Channelnomics for our innovation and commitment to helping our MSP and solution partners drive success."

Dizzion, an MSP headquartered in Denver, Colo. Is currently leveraging the IGEL UDC, UD Pocket and Universal Desktop thin client solutions, connecting them through the IGEL UMS and IGEL Cloud Gateway as part of their Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering.

"Many of our customers must abide by strict compliance controls and security frameworks like PCI and HIPAA," said Brady Ranum, Vice President of Product and Strategy, Dizzion. "Previous to IGEL, the one piece we weren't able to add to our compliant service offering was the endpoint. Now, with IGEL, we are able to add an Endpoint-as-a-Service capability that allows us to deliver end to end compliance."

"It isn't easy to be a leader in today's crowded marketplace, yet it is falling upon the shoulders of every solution provider to offer managed services of one sort or another," said Jessica Meek, Editor of Channelnomics. "And it's not just MSPs that need to manage this evolution, vendors need to be able to offer significant support, not to mention innovative, best-of-breed technology to their partners in order to help them navigate these over-populated waters."

Channelnomics felt the time was right to recognize all the industry players that have managed to achieve all of these things and more. The MSP Awards celebrated the players in the MSP space who have taken the lead in their field and set the stage for the year to come.

IGEL's suite of software-defined endpoint management solutions, which are sold through MSPs and solution providers, deliver smart, simple and secure endpoint management. The product suite includes the IGEL OS™, which standardizes endpoints and provides an adaptive configuration and granular control for MSPs that seek to deliver a trouble-free workspace for their customers. Delivering the IGEL OS™ is the IGEL UD Pocket™, a micro thin client device which provides remote and mobile workers with fast and secure access to cloud services, server-based computing applications and virtual desktops.

Also featured in IGEL's award-winning line-up of software-defined endpoint management solutions are the IGEL Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), which converts any x86 device into an IGEL OS-based device, and the IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), a secure endpoint management solution that enables MSPs to easily manage any remote endpoint with flexible simplicity. Extending the capabilities of the IGEL UMS is the IGEL Cloud Gateway™ which enables MSPs to manage any Internet-connected IGEL OS-powered endpoint, including branch office, home office and remote devices.

A 100% channel driven company, IGEL currently boasts 20 Platinum-level partners in the North America. Further, IGEL ended 2017 with 74% revenue growth in the U.S., year-over-year. This growth was significantly driven by software sales, which were up by 589% in the U.S., and specifically included sales for the IGEL UDC and UD Pocket solutions. Further, during 2017 IGEL added 258,000 hardware units and 115,000 software seats, globally, resulting in a 16% growth in revenue for IGEL.

