IGEL Recognized in Prestigious 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces today announced that MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global health and medical technology market, has selected IGEL UD Pocket as the winner of its "Best Endpoint Security Solution" award in the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. This is the third year in a row that IGEL has been recognized for innovation in the healthcare space with a MedTech Breakthrough award.

"Modernizing and mobilizing physician, clinician, nursing, and administrative endpoint devices is a critical part of healthcare organizations becoming digitally competitive, but the move is occurring in the reality of tight budgets, staffing shortages and increased pressures to protect patient data," said Simon Clephan, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "Our next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces – IGEL OS – which powers IGEL UD Pocket, provides a means of improving security and data protection with no data residing on the endpoint. As a result, healthcare organizations that select IGEL also realize tighter access controls and a more efficient and satisfying user experience, along with potentially vast capital cost savings by repurposing legacy equipment."

IGEL UD Pocket is a powerful integrated solution for evolving cloud workspace environments. The size of a few paperclips, UD Pocket offers high performance and enables remote and mobile workers access to cloud services, server-based computing applications or virtual desktops. IGEL UD Pocket is verified for IGEL Workspace Edition, and managed through IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), a single endpoint management and control solution. A core component of IGEL Workspace Edition, UMS empowers IT organizations through automated backend control and a rich, intuitive console to remotely and securely manage IGEL UD Pocket and up to tens of thousands of IGEL-powered endpoints.

"As healthcare organizations face complex security protocols mandated by HIPAA and other compliance regulations, centralized endpoint security and optimization is a powerful way to ensure that users and devices are simply and safely managed, controlled and compliant throughout the healthcare environment," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "IGEL is firmly positioned as a leading security provider in the healthcare industry and is driving "breakthrough" innovation in the endpoint security and compliance space. We are thrilled to recognize them in our 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

IGEL UD Pocket is available now, and can be purchased through IGEL's network of Platinum- and Gold-level Partners, Authorized IGEL Partners (AIPs) and resellers. To request a free evaluation unit, visit https://www.igel.com/form-free-hardware/.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

