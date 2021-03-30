IGEL Reports Record Growth Driven by Increasing Global Adoption of Cloud-Delivered Digital Workspaces

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced record results for the year ending December 31, 2020. These results are driven by record-breaking sales of IGEL OS, the software that powers cloud workspaces and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) to enable secure, productive work from anywhere. During 2020, IGEL increased recurring software products and services revenue by over 150%, year-over-year, worldwide. This is complemented by multiple business milestones achieved for customer adoption, deal size and software sales, globally.

"IGEL is a leading voice in today's end user computing (EUC) revolution where the modern worker needs to remain as productive at home or on the road as they are in the office," said Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL. "This has given rise to an extraordinary opportunity for our next-gen edge software which is quickly becoming the de facto standard for connecting to the virtual and cloud-delivered digital workspaces that are transforming end-user computing experiences around the globe. As a result, we are experiencing an exponential growth trajectory for IGEL across all metric areas."

IGEL has seen a triple-digit growth rate over the past five years in billings, margin, and units. This progress is being further infused by a recent growth investment from TA Associates, which signed a definitive agreement to make a majority investment in the company last month that closed on March 23.

Achievements Across Key Business Metrics

IGEL's record growth during 2020 is being seen across all regions, business lines, and company guideposts. Significant global growth achievements include:

Software sales outpace hardware . IGEL's revenue split between software and hardware in 2020 shows increasing momentum for software sales. Non-hardware sales contributed 64% of 2020 revenue worldwide, up from 52% in 2019.

. IGEL's revenue split between software and hardware in 2020 shows increasing momentum for software sales. Non-hardware sales contributed 64% of 2020 revenue worldwide, up from 52% in 2019. Strong software sales across regions . Billings for software sales during 2020 increased 52% in the EMEA market and 40% in North America .

. Billings for software sales during 2020 increased 52% in the EMEA market and 40% in . New customer adoption . IGEL has seen significant customer growth and is now operating on over 4 million endpoint devices.

. IGEL has seen significant customer growth and is now operating on over 4 million endpoint devices. Deal size growth . In 2020, IGEL billings for deals over $100,000 grew 10% compared to the same period in 2019.

. In 2020, IGEL billings for deals over grew 10% compared to the same period in 2019. Shorter sales cycles. IGEL's average deal close rate dropped from 156 days to 76 days.

Growth Powered by Business Milestones

IGEL's revenue growth is fueled by recent major business developments and accomplishments. This business momentum includes:

The launch of the IGEL Ready technology partner program which has rapidly grown, in just eight months, to embrace more than 100 technology partners which integrate with the IGEL platform.

Deepened partner and technology engagement with all major cloud workspaces vendors including Citrix, VMware, Microsoft and AWS while becoming the only provider to enable customers the choice between all major protocol providers for VDI and DaaS workloads.

Significant product innovation with new releases of IGEL OS, the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces; IGEL UMS, a complete, unified management suite for centralized endpoint management and policy control; and IGEL UD Pocket2, the latest generation of IGEL's portable USB device which simplifies conversion of any compatible x86-64 endpoint into a managed cloud or VDI workspace device.

Impressive engagement in the IGEL Community, with a 75% increase in community members and 173% of new messages on the platform during 2020. The community also ended the year with a notable 94/100 CSAT customer satisfaction score.

The release of a newly redesigned global channel partner program, IGEL Velocity, designed to accelerate partner success and profitability.

Achievement of 17 industry awards and accolades including recognition on the Deloitte 2020 Technology Fast 500, the Inc. 5000 list and San Francisco Business Times' 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies list.

IGEL showcased these major growth milestones and business achievements, along with insights from EUC customers, experts and leaders, during its annual DISRUPT Unite 2021 Cloud Workspaces Experience event. You can view highlights from this event by registering here.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86-64 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

SOURCE IGEL

Related Links

http://www.igel.com

