IGEL Signs Distribution Agreement with Arrow Electronics

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, is pleased to announce that it has established a new alliance with Arrow Electronics, Inc., adding the company as a value-added distributor (VAD).

"IGEL is proud to be adding Arrow as a distributor," said Balaji Subramanian, Global Channel Chief, IGEL. "We are looking forward to leveraging the relationships they have across the channel with resellers and solution providers, to broaden our reach and deliver IGEL's world-leading cloud workspace delivery and endpoint management solutions to a growing number of end customers."

As a 100% channel-focused company, IGEL has alliances with a broad international network of channel partners, including solution providers, resellers and distributors, who deliver its software and hardware solutions for securing and managing the endpoint to end customers.

Subramanian added, "Arrow has a strong reputation in the IT channel for helping companies across every size and industry take advantage of today's most advanced technology solutions, from cloud and data intelligence to security and IoT. IGEL is a complementary solution to their existing portfolio to further empower channel partners in bringing practical and complete multi-vendor solutions to their end customers."

The agreement between IGEL and Arrow provides Arrow reseller partners with access to IGEL's portfolio of software and hardware solutions, including the IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS).

