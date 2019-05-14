IGEL Sponsors 14 Channel Partner Events throughout Citrix Synergy 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of a next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that it will be sponsoring 14 channel partner events to be held throughout Citrix Synergy 2019, taking place next week, May 21-23, in Atlanta. The unprecedented partner sponsorship underscores IGEL's mission to support its partners as they highlight the benefits of IGEL's innovative, software-defined solutions which deliver powerful endpoint optimization, security and control, for any device, any cloud, anywhere.

"As a 100% channel organization, IGEL is dedicated to the success and growth of its channel partners," said Brad Tompkins, Vice President of Sales, Americas, IGEL. "In support of this commitment, we are enabling our partners with the event sponsorships that will help them evangelize the benefits of the IGEL next-gen edge OS and showcase how it helps their customers deploy the flexible and secure cloud workspaces that will make their businesses more productive and cost efficient."

IGEL Teams with M7 Global Partners to Showcase "Cloud in the VDI Era"

IGEL will be co-sponsoring several events at Citrix Synergy 2019 with M7 Global Partners including sessions on:

Support, Access, Service and Choice: VDI in the Cloud Era. M7 Global Partners invites Citrix Synergy attendees to join them for their annual "Meet the Experts" panel lunch and newly added " Royal Rumble " which will pit experts against each other to battle it out on various topics. Hosted by Entisys360's Al Solorzano , this "Meet the Experts" event will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium's Delta360 SkyClub, located just steps from the Georgia World Congress Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with industry trailblazers, from top organizations leading the pack to VDI in the cloud.

M7 Global Partners will return to the Delta360 SkyClub on for its popular demo rounds where key partner solutions will be presented by M7 Global Partners' technical experts. "M7 Is Back" Customer Appreciation Party. IGEL will also be a sponsor again this year for the M7 party and preceding VIP client event. One of the most talked about events at Citrix Synergy, the M7 event theme this year is "M7 Is Back" and it will be a "Men in Black" inspired event held at the historical Tabernacle in Atlanta .

IGEL Demonstrates Partner Closeness with Multiple Event Sponsorships throughout Citrix Synergy

In addition to its event sponsorships with M7 Global Partners, IGEL is also a sponsor for the following channel partner customer appreciation events to be held throughout Citrix Synergy 2019:

XenTegra Customer Appreciation Dinner , Monday, May 20 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

, from Sirius Partner Dinner , Monday, May 20 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

, from Inside Track 2019 , Tuesday, May 21 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.

, from Coretek Customer Dinner , Tuesday, May 21 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

, from Entisys360 Cocktail Reception , Tuesday, May 21 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

, from Hogan/IGEL Cocktail Reception , Tuesday, May 21 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

, from Gotham Customer Reception , Tuesday, May 21 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

, from Sayers Customer Dinner , Wednesday, May 22 from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m.

, from Burwood Group Client Networking , Wednesday, May 22 from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m.

, from Choice Solutions Customer Dinner, Wednesday, May 22 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For further information on any of the events listed, please email info@igel.com.

"By supporting our partners, we are empowering our own success," added Tompkins. "It's an honor to be actively engaged with all of our partners to deliver the support and investments that help drive their success."

IGEL will be featuring its next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces throughout Citrix Synergy 2019, including demonstrations in Booth #204. For more information on IGEL at Citrix Synergy 2019, visit igel.com/synergy or read the related press release dated today.

About IGEL

IGEL provides a next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device.

