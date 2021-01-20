IGEL Teams Up with NComputing to Bring IGEL OS to Arm-Based Endpoints

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that it has formed a strategic alliance with NComputing. Now, for the first time, the award-winning IGEL OS will be available on NComputing's Arm-based RX420(IGEL) endpoints as IGEL OS for Arm architecture, built on the Raspberry Pi 4 platform and optimized for Citrix's Workspace App and Hub and a local Chromium browser.

"Our alliance with NComputing is a significant milestone in the evolution of IGEL OS," said Simon Clephan, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "Not only does it enable us, for the first time, to support Arm-based endpoint computing hardware, but it also solidifies our position as the edge OS of choice for accessing cloud-delivered workspaces. The combination of IGEL, Citrix and NComputing technologies offers our mutual customers a simple, secure, and cost-effective yet powerful endpoint workspace delivery solution."

With IGEL's Linux-based OS now available via NComputing's proven, small form factor thin client platform, enterprise customers now have access to a new affordable and powerful endpoint solution. Further, the single code base for both x86-64 and NComputing RX420(IGEL) devices, enables enterprises to use the award-winning IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) to manage up to 300,000 distributed endpoints.

"We are proud to be forging this alliance with IGEL, and excited to see our two companies coming together to further enable secure and affordable remote desktop access and endpoint management for today's distributed workforces," said Owen Lee, Chief Operating Officer, NComputing. "By providing support for our Arm-based RX420(IGEL) thin client hardware solutions with its IGEL OS for Arm architecture, IGEL is making it easier for enterprises to address a diverse range of end-user use cases while managing all endpoints with a single, simple-to-deploy platform."

Next-Generation Thin Client Solves Workspace Transformation Challenges

Built on the Raspberry Pi 4 platform, the NComputing RX420(IGEL) cloud-ready thin client with built-in dual-band WiFi and Gigabit Ethernet is designed to achieve compelling performance and value. Now with support for IGEL OS, the RX420(IGEL) brings premium performance and native dual display support, providing a rich PC-like experience in an affordable, energy-saving device with a small footprint. The RX420(IGEL) with integrated enterprise-grade IGEL UMS device management solution further extends manageability with unparalleled scalability for large enterprise deployments.

"IGEL OS (for Arm architecture) optimized for NComputing's RX420(IGEL) is a useful development for us, as more platform choice for our endpoints, with support for the IGEL Universal Management Suite across both x86-64 and Arm devices helps increase our options," said Thomas Matausch, Head of IT, Bundesamt fur Eich- und Vermessungswesen (BEV). "We're pleased to see IGEL continue to deliver on its promise to be a platform agnostic solution provider."

The new Arm-based RX420(IGEL) will be generally available in February 2021 via NComputing and its global distribution and reseller network, and will offer full support for Citrix Workspace Hub and Citrix Workspace App, along with integrated local Chromium browser support for added flexibility such as web kiosk mode or productivity mode, with direct access to web content and web apps without desktop virtualization.

"The alliance between IGEL and NComputing is a very exciting one for Citrix, as it leverages unique Citrix HDX optimizations for the Raspberry Pi platform that provides unparalleled price and performance," said Chris Fleck, Vice President and Technical Fellow, Citrix. "This NComputing RX420(IGEL) is a true next-generation thin client, and together with IGEL, NComputing and Citrix, we are making tremendous strides in solving today's most pressing challenges when it comes to workspace transformation – not the least of which are performance, security and manageability."

NComputing joins the IGEL Ready Program

As the ewest member of IGEL Ready, NComputing has integrated and validated the RX420(IGEL) as an Advanced level product, hence offering our mutual customers yet another fully supported platform for cloud workspaces access. To view NComputing's partner profile in the IGEL Ready Showcase, visit https://www.igel.com/ready/showcase-partners/ncomputing-global-inc/.

To learn more and start the IGEL Ready application process, visit igel.com/partners/technology-partners/. To explore the IGEL Ready ecosystem of solutions, visit igel.com/ready.

About NComputing

Founded in 2003, NComputing is a leading provider of Enterprise Ready thin clients for desktop virtualization and cloud computing solutions, with more than 70,000 customers and 20 million daily users in 140 countries. NComputing has been working closely with Citrix since 2012 and was the first to market Citrix HDX ready System-on-chip (SoC) based thin clients, and a leading Independent Hardware Vendor for the Citrix Workspace Hub solution based on the Raspberry Pi 4 platform. Removing the barriers through a unique formula of simplicity, performance and value, NComputing's integrated solutions serve global customers in key verticals, such as education, healthcare and government.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

