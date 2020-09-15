IGEL Teams Up with Zoom, Expands Support for Zoom Video Communications

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced a strategic development initiative with Zoom. As a result of the relationship, IGEL OS 11.04 now offers new support for Zoom's video communication platform via the Citrix Workspace App and VMware Horizon.

"Our expanded support for Zoom on the Citrix Workspace App and VMware Horizon is part of our efforts with Zoom's engineering team to expand the virtual channel capabilities of the popular video communications platform," said Simon Clephan, Vice President of Strategic Alliances for IGEL. "We are pleased to be teaming up with Zoom to enhance the performance of Zoom's collaboration solutions when used in conjunction with IGEL's cloud workspace solutions."

The integration of the Zoom plugin for the Citrix Workspace App and VMware Horizon within IGEL OS improves the end user experience and increases performance by locally processing essential real-time communications components to create an immersive, high-fidelity Zoom communications platform within virtual environments.

"Zoom's communications platform is our go-to solution for internal and external collaboration among our teams," said Douglas Walker, Vice President and Director of Infrastructure Services, Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group. "We are very excited that IGEL has added support for Zoom built within the IGEL OS and are already taking advantage of the improvements it will offer our end-users in terms of audio and video quality."

Simon Booth, Product Architect for Zoom Video Communications, added, "Our expanded relationship with IGEL is enabling Zoom to better support the communication and collaboration needs of remote workers. By adding Zoom plugins for both Citrix and VMware, we are further solidifying our relationship with IGEL and making it easier for our mutual customers to improve their Zoom experience."

Zoom is a member of the IGEL Ready Program, a new program launched in July 2020, which has opened up IGEL's core enterprise software for any technology partner to integrate with and validate their products. For more information, visit https://www.igel.com/partners/technology-partners/ .

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

VMware and VMware Horizon are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE IGEL

Related Links

http://www.igel.com

