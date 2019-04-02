IGEL Teams with Jabra to Improve Collaboration at the Endpoint

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, a world leader in software-defined endpoint optimization and control solutions for the secure enterprise, today announced that it is teaming with Jabra to improve collaboration and enhance the end user computing experience. Organizations leveraging the IGEL OS 11 operating system will now be able to choose from select Jabra wireless headsets and handsets when using professional audio solutions for their endpoints.

"Jabra is a leader in creating best-in-class audio experiences for business users," said Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL. "We are pleased to be teaming with them to provide partners and their customers with access to Jabra's innovative professional sound solutions with IGEL OS. By adding support for third-party technology solutions like Jabra's wireless headsets and handsets, we are providing IT organizations with the flexibility and choice they need to meet the diverse multimedia needs of their end users."

With IGEL OS 11, IT organizations can update the firmware for their IGEL supported Jabra devices via the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), a smart, simple and secure management platform that enables the management and control of any remote endpoint, from just a few to tens of thousands from a single console. Further, IGEL OS 11 also supports power saving mode for Jabra devices. For a complete listing of IGEL supported Jabra devices, visit the IGEL Knowledge Base.

"At Jabra, we are committed to delivering solutions that improve the communication and collaboration experience for end-users," said Holger Reisinger, Senior Vice President, Large Enterprise Solutions, Jabra. "We are delighted that IGEL is adding support for some of our best-selling professional sound solutions, and we are excited for those who will benefit from the exceptional call quality and enhanced collaboration features provided by Jabra headsets and handsets."

IGEL OS 11 is available now. To experience the capabilities of the IGEL Universal Management Suite, download here, or request free evaluation hardware. To learn more about IGEL's growing portfolio of technology partners, visit https://www.igel.com/our-powerful-partnerships/.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/101270758605662221044

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL is the world leader in providing software-defined endpoint optimization and control solutions for cloud and virtualized workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per Investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

SOURCE IGEL

Related Links

http://www.igel.com

