IGEL to Demonstrate How IT Pros Can Become IT Ballers at Citrix Synergy

"Citrix Synergy is one of our most important events of the year," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "This year, we are returning to the event as a Platinum level sponsor and look forward to networking with our current and prospective customers and partners while demonstrating how they can harness the power of our software-defined endpoint management solutions to optimize the end user computing experience. Key initiatives for IT enterprises in which IGEL has the ability to be a significant enabler include securing the endpoint, migrating to Windows 10 and cloud onboarding. We invite attendees to join us in our Booth Innovation Theater, breakout sessions and happy hours being held throughout the event to learn more."

Turning IT Pros into IT Ballers

In 2018, IGEL is giving away $120,000 and helping IT pros become IT Ballers by demonstrating how they can improve operations, save money and increase security when they leverage IGEL's innovative, software-defined endpoint computing solutions. Through December 19, there will be six opportunities to win $20,000. The first IT Baller giveaway winner will be selected on Thursday, May 10 at Citrix Synergy 2018. To enter the IT Baller sweepstakes, participants must complete a short survey at www.igel.com/itballer-contest/

Citrix Synergy attendees can enter to win on-site when they attend any one of the IGEL Citrix Synergy innovation theater presentations featuring guest presenters from IGEL ecosystem partners including AMD, Citrix, Imprivata, Lakeside, Nutanix, NVIDIA, UniPrint, VMware, and others; score highest on the 'virtual' race car game powered by IGEL, NVIDIA and Citrix; receive a golden ticket for wearing IT Baller swag during the event; or, take the IT Baller survey. Complete contest details are available at: https://www.igel.com/itballer/.

IGEL OS-Powered Endpoint Solutions Are Citrix Ready®

IGEL has been working with Citrix for more than 15 years, and as a Citrix Ready partner, remains committed to developing new and innovative ways in which to collaborate with Citrix to enhance the end-user computing experience.

IGEL solutions that have been verified as Citrix Ready include IGEL OS-powered Universal Desktop (UD) thin and IZ Series™ zero clients and all-in-one thin client solutions as listed on the Citrix Ready Marketplace. Verified IGEL OS UDs support HDX Insight providing end-to end visibility for ICA traffic passing through NetScaler ADC. Additionally, IGEL offers the Universal Management Suite™ (UMS) and IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG) to facilitate the management of any IGEL-OS powered device wherever it may be. With more than 7,000 settings and hundreds of templates to choose from, IGEL delivers IT have unparalleled control that is simple and quick to configure.

Among IGEL's Citrix Ready solutions being demonstrated during Citrix Synergy 2018 are the IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS); the IGEL Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC); the IGEL Universal IGEL UD Pocket™ micro client, winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in 2017 American Business Awards; IGEL OS™-powered Universal Desktop™ (UD) thin clients; and, Samsung all-in-one thin client solutions. IGEL will also demonstrate the recently introduced IGEL UD7 featuring integrated AMD Embedded R-Series SOC with AMD Radeon™ R5 Graphics and multi-monitor support for 4K displays at 60Hz.

IGEL and Lakeside Software Team to Enhance Endpoint Visibility

IGEL is teaming with Lakeside Software at Citrix Synergy to demonstrate the capabilities of the Lakeside Software SysTrack® Virtual Channel for IGEL OS in IGEL Booth #202. Designed to augment visibility into IGEL OS-powered endpoints, SysTrack leverages a virtual channel to provide IT organizations with a robust set of workspace analytics that gathers endpoint metrics such as CPU performance, system memory, disk usage, peripheral devices, network connectivity and latency directly from the enterprise's IGEL-powered endpoints. Next, SysTrack directly ties the collected data to the endpoint's active Citrix VDI sessions and presents IT organizations with telemetry they can then use to monitor, analyze and optimize their IGEL and end-user computing (EUC) environments.

Customer and Partner Engagement and Education at Citrix Synergy

Throughout Citrix Synergy 2018, IGEL will be hosting invitation-only meetings with the IGEL Customer Advisory Council (CAC), the IGEL Marketing Advisory Council (MAC), the IGEL Partner Advisory Council (PAC), and quarterly business reviews with its Platinum level partners.

Citrix Synergy attendees are also invited to attend the IGEL Technical Bootcamp session on Monday, May 7 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, where they will have an opportunity to earn IGEL Certified Engineer (ICE) status through this intensive, one-day training course. For more information or to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/igel-technical-boot-camp-at-citrix-synergy-tickets-43732167089. The IGEL Technical Bootcamp session will be followed by the IGEL Community Happy Hour with Douglas Brown, IGEL's Global Technology Evangelist from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. To register visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/igel-community-happy-hour-with-doug-brown-tickets-43759434647.

On Wednesday, May 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., Douglas Brown and Christian Drieling, Senior Systems Engineer for IGEL will present a breakout session, "SYN150: A Software-Defined Approach to Managing and Securing the Endpoint." For more details, visit https://citrix.g2planet.com/citrixsynergy2018/event_agenda#content.

For more information on IGEL at Citrix Synergy 2018, visit https://www.igel.com/synergy/. To experience the capabilities of the IGEL OS, Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) and IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), download here, or request free evaluation hardware. To locate an IGEL partner, visit https://www.igel.com/find-a-solution-provider/.

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company's world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

