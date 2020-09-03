IGEL to Present IGEL OS at Nutanix .NEXT Digital Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces and a Nutanix partner, today announced that it will present the capabilities of using IGEL OS with Nutanix for simple, smart, secure access to the cloud at Nutanix's Global .NEXT Digital Experience conference. During the conference, which will be held virtually September 8 – 11, 2020, IGEL will also feature IGEL OS in its event virtual booth and will enter attendees of its event breakout session into the IGEL Workspace Coolplace sweepstakes and drawing for a chance to win a $20,000 home office makeover.

The IGEL presentation, which will be delivered by Dan O'Farrell, Senior Director Product Marketing, IGEL, will explore how Nutanix Cloud Platform, Nutanix Frame, and IGEL are complementary technologies for the delivery of cloud workspaces. Together, IGEL and Nutanix deliver the smart technology that simplifies management, reduces costs, and improves security in support of the emerging multi-cloud compute environment and today's new remote work era.

"Today, work is something we do, not somewhere we go," said Simon Townsend, Chief Marketing Officer, IGEL. "The end user computing technology we use needs to support this new paradigm. IGEL OS, when combined with solutions from IGEL Ready partners such as Nutanix, enables organizations to optimally embrace the cloud and powers the simple, smart, and secure access users need to work anywhere, anytime."

The .NEXT Digital Experience will bring together visionaries, developers and IT leaders from around the globe to share the latest in hybrid and multicloud computing, datacenter infrastructure, storage, end user computing, database and more. The interactive event will feature a virtual "expo floor" where attendees can explore and discover new ways to modernize and optimize their datacenter operations.

Attendees of the IGEL breakout session during the .NEXT Digital Experience event will be entered into the IGEL Workspace Coolplace sweepstakes and drawing for a chance to win a $20,000 home office makeover and a chance to win a home office bundle, valued at $5,000 which is given away quarterly. The winner of the second quarterly drawing will be announced following the .NEXT Digital Experience event during Digital DISRUPT 2020 EMEA on September 17. To learn more visit: https://www.igel.com/workspacecoolplace.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

