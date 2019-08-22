IGEL to Showcase Long-Standing VMware Alliance during VMworld 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that it will be featuring its suite of software solutions that integrate with VMware to provide seamless support for cloud workspaces during VMworld 2019, taking place August 25-29, in San Francisco, booth #1563.

An event silver sponsor and VMware Advanced Technology Alliance Partner (TAP), IGEL enables companies to standardize their VMware virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and cloud-delivered workspaces with IGEL-powered software defined endpoints that feature adaptive configuration and granular control. With VMware, IGEL enables organizations to provide users with a familiar, trouble free workspace they can access from anywhere, and at any time.

"IGEL's technology alignment with VMware goes back decades," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "Our close collaboration ensures that IGEL-powered endpoints are VMware compatible, and that they are also optimized with the seamless integration that delivers high performance, security and availability within today's modern workspaces. We are pleased to showcase our next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces during VMworld 2019 alongside key technology partners who are furthering VMware's capabilities at and to the endpoint."

The Power of IGEL and VMware Solutions, Together

During VMworld 2019, IGEL will host multiple Solution Exchange Theater presentations which discuss the value of using VMware with IGEL-enabled endpoints. These sessions will include:

Case Study: How Memorial Hermann Transformed Their End-User Computing Experience on Monday, August 26 , from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Memorial Hermann, one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas , was transitioning from a physical desktop infrastructure to a VDI with VMware Horizon. This session showcases how they turned to IGEL to realize inherent security features, scalability, and ease of management. As a result, they have seen a reduction in support calls and have been able to do more with less while improving end-user experience.





on , from Memorial Hermann, one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in , was transitioning from a physical desktop infrastructure to a VDI with VMware Horizon. This session showcases how they turned to IGEL to realize inherent security features, scalability, and ease of management. As a result, they have seen a reduction in support calls and have been able to do more with less while improving end-user experience. Best Practices for Transforming the End-User Computing Experience, Reducing Complexity and Improving Security at the Endpoint on Monday, August 26 , from 4:50 to 5:10 p.m. During this session, attendees will learn how IGEL is working with VMware to accelerate the delivery of virtualized applications and desktops through VMware Workspace ONE leveraging IGEL's next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. With this combined solution, workers can securely access their applications and desktops from virtually any location or device, while corporate IT retains full management and control of its corporate endpoints.

Expanding the End User Experience with IGEL Ecosystem Partners

IGEL will also be featuring a host of presentations from its ecosystem partners in the IGEL Innovation Booth Theater in booth #1563. Attendees are welcome to stop by and hear from subject matter experts who will explore how VMware users can further the performance and productivity of their virtualized applications, desktops, and cloud workspaces:

PrinterLogic: Simplified, Secure Printing Solutions for IGEL & VMware Environments: Presented by Kyle Yardley , Partner Business Development Manager, PrinterLogic





Presented by , Partner Business Development Manager, PrinterLogic NVIDIA + IGEL: Delivering a Scalable, Enterprise Class Solution for the Modern Digital Workplace: Presented by Luke Wignall , Director, Technical Product Marketing, NVIDIA





Presented by , Director, Technical Product Marketing, NVIDIA Teradici: Expand Enterprise Access to the Cloud with Teradici and IGEL: Presented by Arjen van der Meulen , Director Product Management, Teradici





Presented by , Director Product Management, Teradici Tehama + Teradici + IGEL = Responsive Workforce Enablement and Endpoint Security: Presented by Jaymes Davis, Sr. Technical Architect/Customer Success, Tehama





Presented by Technical Architect/Customer Success, Login VSI: Enhancing Application Availability and Performance, the Easy Way: Presented by Blair Parkhill , Director of Products, Login VSI





Presented by , Director of Products, Login VSI DXC: IGEL Enabling New Use Cases for DXC's Virtual Desktop and Application Services: Presented by Mike Moore , Global Product Line Manager, DXC





Presented by , Global Product Line Manager, DXC ControlUp: Troubleshoot & Optimize Virtual Environments with ControlUp: Presented by Breno Basilio , Director, Pre-Sales and Customer Success, ControlUp





Presented by , Director, Pre-Sales and Customer Success, ControlUp Cherry: Uncompromised Input with Cherry Secureboard: Presented by Dale Ludwig , Business Development Manager, Cherry





Presented by , Business Development Manager, Cherry Lakeside: How to Right-Size and Monitor User Experience on IGEL: Presented by Patricia Diaz , Head of Product Marketing, Lakeside Software

"Our partnership with IGEL goes back years and it has been a high value one for us and our customers," said Diaz. "We have partnered with IGEL because as enterprises migrate toward virtualization to meet the needs of remote and mobile workforces, many organizations still struggle to determine the extent to which they must replace or convert their existing desktop infrastructure. We look forward to presenting in the IGEL Innovation Theater during VMworld on how our digital experience monitoring solution, SysTrack, helps IT teams not only right-size IGEL and other technologies, but also identify which hardware can be repurposed and how to optimize end-user experience."

Attendees at IGEL's Innovation Booth Theater sessions will be entered to win 25 seconds in the IGEL Money Machine. Plus, booth visitors can also enter for a chance to win an all-electric Porsche Taycan in the iChallengeEverything Sweepstakes.

IGEL Certified Engineer Training and VIP Programs

IGEL is also presenting special technical deep dive training programs for IGEL Certified Engineers (ICE) that wish to become a certified IGEL UMS expert or IGEL Cloud Architect. These ICE programs will be offered on Sunday, August 25 between 12:00 and 3:00 p.m. at the IGEL North American headquarters. To register visit: www.igel.com/vmworld.

To schedule a dedicated executive one-on-one meeting with IGEL in the IGEL North American headquarters (just two blocks from Moscone center), or to learn more about IGEL VIP programs during VMworld 2019, including VIP customer and partner events and the IGEL Community Cocktail Reception on Monday, August 26 at 6 p.m., visit: www.igel.com/vmworld.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

