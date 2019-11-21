IGEL Unveils the IGEL Academy Online Learning Platform for Customers and Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced the launch of the IGEL Academy. The new online learning platform offers customers and partners 24x7 access to self-paced training programs and IGEL certification from anywhere.

"Now our customers and partners can get the flexible training they need to become IGEL experts so that they can more quickly realize all the powerful benefits of IGEL solutions for today's virtual and cloud workspaces," said Irfan Khurshid, Vice President of Global Advanced Services and Training, IGEL. "Not only does the IGEL Academy accelerate certification training, testing and scoring, it also serves as a rich repository of informational content, videos and tutorials to help customers and partners alike gain the insight and expertise they need to do more than they ever thought possible with their endpoints."

Available now, the new IGEL Academy features:

Online certification testing and scoring. Accelerated certifications are now just one click away upon successfully passing the certification exam.

Free training access. The first two online certifications via the Learning Academy are free: the IGEL Certified Professional and IGEL Sales Professionals certifications. Additional programs will be added on regular basis.

Online course tracking. All course tracking is done online, enabling participants to view and maintain records virtually for ease of use, regardless of location.

Self-paced learning. Training is available whenever and wherever users wish to train, whether it be from the office or on the road. Courses can be easily stopped and started, enabling users to simply pick up wherever they left off.

"IGEL Academy provides IT professionals a platform to learn from experts, obtain certifications, and contribute to the IGEL community," said Jarel Hall, CTO, Alchemy Tech Group. "As a strategic partner, this learning management system ensures our clients, consultants, and sellers have easy access to IGEL learning resources. The academy will serve as a differentiator when positioning IGEL solutions and products within the Alchemy Tech Group go to market strategy."

"The IGEL training was delivered in small easily digestible segments, which made it easier to stop and come back to when I was interrupted. Knowledge retention was also better following the training format," said Donald Smith, Endpoint Support for a Dallas-based retailer.

The IGEL Academy is available now. To register, please visit https://learn.igel.com.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

