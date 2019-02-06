IGEL's Brad Tompkins Honored as a 2019 CRN® Channel Chief

In May 2017, Tompkins joined IGEL and has since led the company's North American sales organization in pivoting from a hardware-centric to a software-first company. A 100% channel-led, partner-first company, IGEL's software-defined EUC solutions have become the cornerstone for companies looking to transform their client computing infrastructures. IGEL's portfolio of software solutions now includes the IGEL OS , a revolutionary operating system which delivers secure, high performance access to cloud workspaces, virtualized desktops and applications; the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) , which simplifies endpoint management and control, regardless of the scale or diversity of the environment; and, the IGEL Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) , a software solution that enables organizations to repurpose existing hardware by converting nearly any compatible x86 device into an IGEL-powered client.

During 2018, Tompkins and his team contributed to IGEL achieving the following milestones:

Revenue surpassing $100 million

Global delivery of nearly a half million net-new IGEL OS endpoint units, including software-defined and hardware-based clients

Seven deals over $1 million

50% global year-over-year software unit sales growth

79% year-over-year software unit sales growth in the Americas region

Tompkins also pioneered the development and launch of IGEL's recently launched ELA model. Through the IGEL Workspace Edition, IGEL partners and their customers benefit from flexible software licensing options that de-couple the hardware from the software, making it easier and more cost-effective than ever to sell, manage and support IGEL's software defined endpoint solutions. The launch of the new model has resulted in the closing of two of the largest software deals in the history of IGEL.

"Demand among our partners and customers for disruptive EUC software solutions continues to grow," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "Brad and his team have done an exceptional job demonstrating to our partners and their customers how IGEL's powerful, software-defined endpoint management solutions can deliver improved manageability, enhanced security, better user experiences and cost efficiencies for organizations looking to do more with their EUC budgets. We are proud to see Brad recognized again this year as one of industry's top channel executives, and would like to thank the editors of CRN for shining a light on his contributions to the channel."

"I've known Brad for many years and we were incredibly excited when he joined IGEL in 2017 to lead their North American sales organization," said Mike Strohl, CEO, Entisys360. "As an IGEL Platinum Partner, Brad and his team are always there for us, providing expert guidance and support when it comes to solving our clients' most pressing EUC challenges. We are tremendously proud to be teaming with IGEL in the delivery of smart, simple and secure endpoint management solutions that enable our customers to optimize their endpoints for improved productivity, performance and cost savings."

Each of the 2019 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and commitment to their channel partner programs. Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff as a result of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving future growth and innovation.

"The individuals on CRN's 2019 Channel Chiefs list deserve special recognition for their contribution and support in the development of robust partner programs, innovative business strategies, and significant influence to the overall health of the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We applaud each Channel Chief's remarkable record of accomplishments and look forward to following their continued success."

About IGEL

IGEL is the world leader in providing software-defined endpoint optimization and control solutions for cloud and virtualized workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per Investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

