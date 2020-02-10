IGEL's Brad Tompkins Recognized on CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs List

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Brad Tompkins, Chief Sales Officer, to the 2020 Channel Chiefs list. This annual list recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel.

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships. The executives on this list have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs.

Tompkins joined IGEL, a 100% channel-led, partner-first company, in 2017 at Vice President of Sales, North America, bringing with him more than 20 years of experience in software and hardware sales. In 2019, he was elevated to Chief Sales Officer, after pioneering the development and launch of IGEL's ELA model. With IGEL Workspace Edition, IGEL partners and their customers now benefit from flexible software licensing options that de-couple the hardware from the software, making it easier and more cost-effective than ever to sell, manage and support IGEL's software defined endpoint solutions. The launch of the new ELA model in 2018 resulted in a number of record-breaking software deals for IGEL.

"I am proud to be a part of the IGEL Family and to work closely with our partners to enable customers to bring their workspaces to the Cloud," said Tompkins. "We could not have experienced our tremendous growth without the help of our partners."

During 2019, Tompkins and his team also contributed to IGEL achieving the following milestones:

The shipment of 749,000 copies of IGEL OS for a total unit growth of 132%, year-over-year

The dramatic growth in the North American IGEL channel partner network which now includes 23 Platinum partners and 26 Gold partners with a sales pipeline that has increased 100%, year-over-year

The unveiling of the IGEL Academy, an online learning platform for customers and partners

The success of IGEL's third annual DISRUPT 2020 events in Nashville, Tenn. , January 27-29 , and Munich , February 4-6 , which reached unprecedented attendance levels

, , and , , which reached unprecedented attendance levels The naming of IGEL as a "key partner" for Windows Virtual Desktop by Microsoft

"Over the last three years, IGEL has experienced rapid growth as we continue to capitalize on demand for innovative end user computing solutions that are attuned to the future of work," said Jed Ayres, Global CEO, IGEL. "Brad and his team have done an exceptional job demonstrating to our partners and their customers how IGEL's next-generation edge operating system for cloud workspaces can deliver improved manageability, enhanced security, better user experiences and cost efficiencies for organizations looking to help people best match their work-style with their individual lifestyle. We are proud to see Brad recognized again this year as one of industry's top channel executives, and would like to thank the editors of CRN for continuing to recognize our team for innovation and leadership in the IT channel."

Andy Whiteside, CEO and Founder of XenTegra, an IGEL Platinum-level partner, said, "Brad has been a welcome addition to our partnership with IGEL since joining the IGEL team in 2017. His leadership and engagement with our team has enabled XenTegra to substantially grow both our IGEL and Citrix business in 2019, culminating in the IGEL 'Partner of the Year' and the Citrix 'US Partner of the Year' wins. We believe that the sales growth overall at IGEL has been a major factor, both directly and indirectly, in the growth of our business since Brad joined IGEL."

CRN's 2020 Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

"The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel."

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

© 2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE IGEL

Related Links

http://www.igel.com

