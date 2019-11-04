IGEL's Linux-Based Edge OS to Support Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of a next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced from Microsoft Ignite that its Linux-based IGEL OS will support Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop customers, enabling enterprises to centrally manage, control and secure thousands of endpoint devices. As a supporting vendor for Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop value-added partner program "early adopters," IGEL is among the recommended Microsoft ecosystem partners for customers deploying Windows Virtual Desktop at scale.

IGEL's support for Windows Virtual Desktop will help fuel its adoption while further reducing cost and risk. Purpose-built for enterprise access to virtual and cloud-powered environments of all types, IGEL OS is ideally suited to be the edge OS for environments accessing Windows through a centrally managed data center or cloud deployment. When used with Windows Virtual Desktop, IGEL OS and IGEL Universal Management Suite standardize endpoints and provide for adaptive configuration and granular control, while giving users a familiar, trouble-free workspace. IGEL OS is also hardware-agnostic, supporting any x86 machine so enterprises can extend the life of aging hardware while standardizing a heterogeneous device estate with simple to manage policy control and increased endpoint security.

"As an active participant in the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop value-added partner program, IGEL is directly aligned with Windows Virtual Desktop technology initiatives, making customer adoption easier, faster and lower cost," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO of IGEL North America and Global CMO. "With the Linux-based IGEL OS, IGEL is further enabling the shift of Windows from the desktop to the cloud for improved manageability, security and agility. IGEL's fully-managed beta program with active Windows Virtual Desktop customers is already underway and demonstrating impressive performance and ROI when IGEL OS is used with Windows Virtual Desktop."

Scott Manchester, Group Program Manager, Windows Virtual Desktop and Remote Desktop Services at Microsoft Corp. said, "IGEL is a member of the Windows Virtual Desktop value-added partner program due to its ability to provide our mutual customers with a cost-effective and secure option to extend the life of desktops and laptops through its robust and secure edge OS for cloud workspaces. Customers will also benefit from the IGEL Universal Management Suite, which helps to simplify complex enterprise environments supporting the rapid adoption and scale of Windows Virtual Desktop deployments."

For more information about using IGEL OS with Windows Virtual Desktop, read the solution brief, "Fall in Love with Windows All Over Again," or visit IGEL in booth #2309 at Microsoft Ignite, November 4-8, Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. Attendees visiting the IGEL booth will receive a special discount code to attend DISRUPT 2020: the industry's largest Cloud Workspaces Forum, which will be held in Nashville on January 27-29.

