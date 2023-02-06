IGEL's Phil Eden Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

Eden recognized for empowering IGEL's channel organization to expand partner enablement to ensure alignment of goals and objectives; driving performance; and creating more meaningful impact for partners and their customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Phil Eden, Vice President of North America Channel Sales for IGEL, on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

During the last 18+ years, Eden has worked with emerging technology vendors, including RES Software (now Ivanti), Tricerat and Veeam, to establish partner ecosystems that have laid the groundwork for hyper growth. He joined IGEL in 2017 as Director of Channels for the East Region and was promoted to Vice President of Channel Sales for North America in early 2022, after serving as the company's Senior Director of Channel Sales for two years.

Some of Eden's key accomplishments over the past year at IGEL included working with the company's leadership team to create a plan for transitioning partners to IGEL's new subscription-based mode. He also empowered his team in the development and execution of the IGEL Services Specializations program; and, worked with them on expanding partner enablement to ensure alignment of goals and objectives, drive performance, and create more meaningful impact through, for example, funding for technical and business development resources.

"At IGEL, we are dependent on our partners for future growth and scale," said Eden. "Enablement is the foundation of a successful partnership. My team and I are passionate about advocating for our partners and our ecosystem and the idea of being intentionally different, or different by design, is something we perpetuate wherever we go. That creativity is the foundation of our success and that of our partners."

Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL, added, "It is a tremendous honor to see Phil recognized by CRN as one of the IT channel's top influencers. During his career here at IGEL, he has done a phenomenal job in guiding our channel organization. The launch of our Service Specializations program is just one example of how IGEL is helping our partners grow their businesses by providing them with opportunities to invest in the skills they need to drive exceptional customer outcomes, accelerate digital transformation in the cloud, drive the adoption and evolution of cloud workspaces, and enable them to focus on how the endpoint device OS can have a significant positive impact on security."

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year's list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

"Once again, this year's list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers."

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured during this month of February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

Channel Leadership to be Showcased at DISRUPT23

IGEL will showcase its channel leadership and innovation at DISRUPT 23, the only global event focused on end user computing and the delivery of secure, high-performance digital workspaces to increasingly distributed hybrid workforces, from the cloud. The events will be held February 14-16 in Munich, Germany at the INFINITY Hotel & Conference Resort, and April 3-5 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. To register visit: www.disruptEUC.com.

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

