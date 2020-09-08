IGSA 2020 Report: "Conversations" YouTube Series, New Online Gaming & Regulatory Standards, GSA Japan Grows

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) is working alongside the Gaming Industry to adjust to our new normal. IGSA worked quickly early in the year to turn our 2020 strategy into one that would continue to support the industry during these challenging times.

For education, IGSA continues to produce the YouTube Webinar Series, "IGSA Conversations." The program features nine educational webinars for a total of 24 videos. Members and non-members can enjoy the completed 13 videos and three live webinars on IGSA's YouTube Channel. In addition, IGSA released a new product sheet, Covid-19 Operational Safety Enhancements, to protect regulators and reduce liability for operators. IGSA also released a new white paper, Secure Wireless connectivity for EGM and Systems, and authored a new Regulatory Handbook on IGSA Standards.

In technical work, IGSA is set to release two new standards. The long-anticipated Regulatory Reporting Interface standard (RRI) 1.0. RRI is a set of standardized reporting requirements that meet the core needs of the regulatory community while being flexible enough to allow extensions for jurisdiction-specific needs. The online gaming standard Third-Party Game Interface (TPI) 1.5, is the version of the standards now being used in the field which reflects input from the reduction to practice of TPI v1.0.

In partnership with GSA Europe and IAGR, IGSA first led the CEN Technical Committee 456 to a successful completion of the draft CEN Online Gambling Reporting standard – currently being translated into three languages. IGSA also contributed articles on regulatory issues to the IAGR newsletter for the regulatory community.

Finally, IGSA joins GSA Japan in welcoming its first Silver member, Mongterang International Inc.

There is an IGSA level of membership to fit every budget. For more information, visit IGSA at IGSA.org. For educational information on standards and technologies, visit IGSA's YouTube Channel and subscribe for updates.

IGSA Platinum members include: Aristocrat Technologies Inc.; International Game Technology (IGT); Microgaming Software Systems, LTD.; NOVOMATIC AG; Playtech; Scientific Games International (SGMS).

Other members include: Adlink Technology Inc.; Ainsworth Game Technology Inc.; Amatic Industries GmbH; APEX pro gaming; Aruze Gaming America, Inc.; Atlantic Lottery Corporation; Axes.ai; BMM Testlabs; Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited; Canadian Gaming Association; ComTrade Gaming; Crane Payment Innovations (CPI); European Casino Association; Fortunet; Foxwoods Resort Casino; Gaming Laboratories International, LLC. (GLI); Gaming Consultants International; Gaming Technologies Association; Gauselman GmbH; Grand Vision Gaming; Incredible Technologies; Intralot S.A; Inspired Gaming Group Ltd.; Interblock USA; JCM Global; Konami Gaming Inc.; Macao Polytechnic Institute; Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association; Maxgaming; Mobile Gaming Monitoring On GmbH; Mongterang International Inc.; Multi-State Lottery Association; Nidec Sankyo Corporation; Oregon Lottery; PVS Australia Pty, Ltd.; QuickCount; Quixant; Radical Blue Gaming; Random Consulting; Sega Sammy Creation, Inc.; Seminole Tribe of Florida; Seoul National University of Science & Technology; Synergy Blue; U1 Gaming; Universal de Desarrollos Electronicos, S.A.; UNLV International Gaming Institute; Utopia Gaming Systems, Pty. Ltd.; VEIKKAUS; Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

