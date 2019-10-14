IGT ADVANTAGE® Systems Player Experience Product Suite Wins Best Consumer-Service Technology Award from Global Gaming Business Magazine

The awards recognize excellence in innovation and practical application in all gaming disciplines, with the Best Consumer-Service Technology category honoring groundbreaking advances in solutions aimed at players. A panel of six gaming industry judges from around the world selected IGT as the category's gold-medal winner.

When leveraged together, IGT ADVANTAGE and the Player Experience Product Suite of solutions, including Cardless Connect, Resort Wallet, and Intelligent Offer, enable casino patrons to effortlessly interact with gaming devices via their mobile phones, while casino operators benefit from greater operational efficiencies.

"The complete IGT ADVANTAGE product ecosystem elevates our customers to the forefront of advanced technology and player convenience, and we're proud to be recognized for our solution's unique capabilities," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Commercial Officer, Gaming. "By giving players a secure, cashless experience, operators are positioned to enhance player engagement and loyalty, attract more diverse player demographics, and reduce their costs, which can ultimately lead to increased revenues and profitability."

Cardless Connect advances casino loyalty programs by enabling patrons to card in and out of a gaming session with a simple tap of their smartphone. This innovative technology eliminates the need for a physical loyalty card and the associated card-printing costs.

Resort Wallet enables players to easily transfer funds to and from gaming machines and pay for casino entertainment using their mobile device. Players can conveniently maintain slot, sports, and online balances within the same digital wallet.

With Intelligent Offer, operators can build and send promotions tailored to individual players on their mobile devices for a personalized casino experience. Intelligent Offer uses variables such as play parameters, as well as card-ins that identify, engage, and reward players based on criteria set by the operator. Operators can also leverage location-based promotions to send offers to a patron's mobile device, or to a slot machine's Service Window or Player Tracking Display.

Visit IGT's booth 3659 at G2E from Oct. 14-17 in Las Vegas to learn more about the IGT ADVANTAGE Player Experience Product Suite

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has more than 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

