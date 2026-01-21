IGT Celebrates 50 Years with Major Wins at ICE Barcelona 2026

Company recognized as "Best Slot Provider of the Year" at the International Gaming

Awards and earns an ICE Landmark Award. Everi's Premium Cash Redemption Terminal

wins "Best Cash Handling Product" at the European Casino Awards.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGT announced today that it was recognized with top honors in three distinguished award programs held in conjunction with ICE Barcelona 2026: the International Gaming Awards, ICE Landmark Awards, and European Casino Awards, where Everi, an IGT brand, was honored.

At the International Gaming Awards, IGT was named "Slot Provider of the Year." This annual awards program recognizes premier online and land-based casino suppliers and operators from around the world and is judged by a panel of leading gaming industry professionals.

IGT was honored with an ICE Landmark Award in celebration of the Company's 50th anniversary. Presented by Clarion Gaming, this awards program celebrates organizations and individuals whose innovation, leadership, and dedication have helped shape the global gaming landscape.

At the European Casino Awards, Everi's Premium Cash Redemption Terminal ("CRT") payment technology won "Best Cash Handling Product." This annual awards program, judged by a panel of independent industry experts, recognizes and rewards passion and innovation for gaming operators and suppliers across Europe.

"These awards highlight the power of IGT's expanded portfolio and our ability to innovate across gaming, digital and financial technology," said Hector Fernandez, IGT Incoming CEO. "As we mark 50 years of shaping the gaming industry, the ICE Landmark Award reinforces our legacy while we continue to invest in growth, innovation and differentiated solutions for our customers and their players."

About IGT

IGT is a leading global provider of gaming, digital and financial technology solutions, formed through the combination of International Game Technology PLC's Gaming & Digital Business and Everi Holdings Inc. IGT's offering spans gaming machines, game content and systems, iGaming, sports betting, cash access, loyalty and player engagement solutions, enabling it to deliver integrated, customer-centric experiences across land-based and digital environments. Organized into Gaming, Digital and FinTech business units, IGT drives innovation, efficiency and value for casino, digital and hospitality operators worldwide. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas.

