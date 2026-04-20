Will Lead an Integrated, End-to-End Gaming Business Spanning Product, Commercial, and Operational Functions

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGT announced today that Mark Wadley has joined the company as IGT's Incoming President of Land-Based Gaming, subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

IGT Appoints Mark Wadley Incoming President of Land-Based Gaming

Prior to joining IGT, Wadley served as chief marketing officer of one of IGT's global competitors. He has a proven track record of driving growth by aligning product, customer and commercial execution. As IGT Incoming President of Land-Based Gaming, Wadley will lead IGT's end-to-end land-based Gaming business, including global sales, product management, field services, manufacturing, marketing, external communications, and government relations. He will report to Hector Fernandez, IGT CEO.

"Mark is a proven leader with a deep understanding of how to connect product, customer insight and commercial execution to drive performance," said Hector Fernandez, IGT CEO. "As we continue to strengthen our Gaming business, bringing these capabilities together under one leader is a critical step in improving how we operate and deliver for our customers. Mark's experience will help us accelerate that progress."

"IGT has all the core elements of a winning gaming business, from differentiated content to global scale and long-standing customer relationships," said Mark Wadley, IGT Incoming President of Land-Based Gaming. "The opportunity now is to operate with greater alignment and discipline, ensuring that how we develop, position, and deliver our products translates more consistently into performance for our customers. That focus on execution will define the next phase of growth."

Drawing on a successful career spanning both the gaming and biotech industries, Mark Wadley is known for infusing teams with energy, fostering innovation, and delivering results in fast-paced markets. His unique cross-industry perspective enables him to build high-performing teams, balance core strengths with new growth opportunities, and implement strategies that drive both immediate impact and long-term success. A champion of collaboration and team achievement, Mark is dedicated to translating innovative strategies into winning outcomes while building the 'go-to' place for talent and culture in the gaming industry.

For more information, follow IGT on Facebook and LinkedIn or watch IGT videos on YouTube.

About IGT

IGT is a leading global provider of gaming, digital and financial technology solutions, formed through the combination of International Game Technology PLC's Gaming & Digital Business and Everi Holdings Inc. IGT's offering spans gaming machines, game content and systems, iGaming, sports betting, cash access, loyalty and player engagement solutions, enabling it to deliver integrated, customer-centric experiences across land-based and digital environments. Organized into Gaming, Digital and FinTech business units, IGT drives innovation, efficiency and value for casino, digital and hospitality operators worldwide. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (775) 448-0257

© 2026 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE IGT